Nominations are open

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County invites nominations for volunteers to be honoured on the Wall of Fame in June.



Nominations are being managed by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services.



Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and be a longtime active volunteer in the county, says a news release on the county website.



Recipients are chosen by a selection committee and will be recognized at the annual Big Lakes County barbecue June 20.



The county seeks nominations of long-time volunteers who have been involved in activities that provide a benefit to the community, bring credit or distinction to the community or enhance life in the community.



Such activities can be in any area of community service, cultural activities, recreation, civic service, youth work, or community promotion.



Nomination forms are available at any hamlet office or at the Big Lakes County administration office in High Prairie.



Completed nominations must be signed and returned by May 17.