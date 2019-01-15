No tax increase, council agrees

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The message is clear: High Prairie town council wants to hold the line on taxes in 2019.



It was the message delivered at council’s special budget meeting Jan. 10.



And some councillors, such as Michael Long, add council needs to seriously look at the services it offers and consider cuts, no matter how difficult.



“Where we can make a difference is we can reduce spending. Hiring freezes, wage freezes. The question needs to be asked, are we top heavy?”



Long specifically targeted cutting enhanced policing and saving $100,000 a year.



“That’s one way of reducing our costs. We can’t have a tax increase and raise taxes. I’d like to see us hold the status quo, if we can.”



Later, Long added it was difficult to prepare a budget because the recreation department had still not submitted a budget, despite orders to do so from council in 2018. All other departments complied. He suggested perhaps closing the second arena and indoor pool for a few months each year to save money.



“The numbers show a decrease in usage in the arenas. I have concerns and they will be highlighted when I see their budget.”



Mayor Brian Panasiuk wanted to meet to give administration better direction on preparing its budget for debate. Although council met several times in late 2018, he said administration had no clear direction on where to go; that is, no tax increase, a two per cent increase, five per cent, etc.



“Right now we have administration developing a budget we may or may not agree with,” he said. “[We’re] wasting their time.”



Councillor Judy Stenhouse again stated her stance of no increase given the harsh economic conditions, people losing jobs, taking pay cuts or being laid off.



“I’d like to see zero, we need to cut back.”



Even with inflation, Panasiuk responded.



“Think about that,” he said.



“There are some services we really don’t need,” said Stenhouse.



Councillor Donna Deynaka noted the town’s tax base was small and that council can’t keep increasing spending and putting the increase “on the backs of the taxpayers”.



Later, she said council’s spending was not sustainable.



“I’m not sure we can afford some of these [items],” she said, looking at the “wish list” of department requests.



“We have to balance our wants with our needs, they may not be the same.



“As a municipality, we can’t afford it. I’m not sure we can afford to have an increase.”



Councillor Debbie Rose would not commit to any increase, or holding the line, but did admit times were tough.



“There are people taking huge cuts. I don’t know if I can support a tax increase.”



Rose added perhaps the time was now to seek funding sources from First Nations and Metis Settlements for the services the town provides.



“Our school systems are filled with people not from High Prairie. Maybe there are some other funding opportunities.



“We have 900 taxpayers and 25,000 people using our facilities.



“I do think our taxes are on the higher side.”



Councillor Brian Gilroy said he spoke to merchants and some have laid off staff. To that end, he agreed with Stenhouse on no tax increase.



Councillor Arlen Quartly agreed.



“Times are tough. I do agree with Councillor Long [on enhanced policing]. It’s time to start that ball rolling and not fund that any more.”



As chair of the recreation board, Quartly added they could also look at ways to offset expenses.



“We can trim back in some departments.



“If you’re going to use it, you’re going to have to pay,” he said.



After hearing from everyone, Panasiuk offered thoughts. He suggested hiring a grants officer to get money to offset expenses.



He did agree the clear verdict was to hold the line on taxes in 2019.



“I don’t mind seeing a slight increase because of inflation,” he added.