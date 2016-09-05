No takers for county land for sale

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A parcel of county land for sale has gone without any takers.

At its regular meeting Aug. 24, Big Lakes County council approved a recommendation to close the offer for land in Grouard for any more bids.

“We received no bids,” states report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

With a closing date of Aug. 15, notice for sale was advertised in the South Peace News in four consecutive issues from July 13 to Aug. 3 after council supported a request from Kenneth Clay Sutherland to sell the land.

“He expressed interest in purchasing the land but did not submit a bid,” Olansky says.

Advertising cost the county $1,180.

“There’s no point in advertising more and spending another eleven-hundred bucks,” Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen says.

Council will take no further action to sell the land.