No straps required with this trail camera mount

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

Hunters and property owners using trail cameras to keep an eye on what’s traveling through a piece of land now have an easy way to mount them without the necessity of straps.

James Tupper, owner of Carcajou Mounts and living in Hawk Hills (near Hotchkiss), explains how he developed his mount for trail cameras.

“I got the idea from a home build,” he says. “It came from the community of Carcajou and my brother’s home build. I had a problem mounting my own trail cameras and saw what he had.”

His brother used a piece of iron attached to an eye screw and a cross bolt and mounted it on his trail camera. So Tupper took the concept and improved it to fit his own requirements.

The intent was not to produce a saleable product, just to make something to work on his own cameras.

Tupper created his own design using a wingnut on the cross bolt and a thumbscrew on the end, which is compatible with the tripod mounts most trail cameras come equipped with.

“That’s the key,” he says. “The camera must have a tripod mount.”

Most do, but at least two makes do not.

It took three years of research and development to come up with a product that he liked. Soon, his friends and family found out about his mount and wanted one or more for their own use. Demand grew and so Tupper decided to offer his invention to a wider audience by making it commercially available.

It takes very little time to set up the mount. It screws into the tree or any other wood surface, including wooden walls or tree branches.

Then the camera can be mounted and adjusted to any up/down and right/left position very easily.

Having the mount eliminates the need for straps, which aren’t adjustable, and the straps draw attention to your camera, which leads to theft, he adds.

Its all-metal construction is designed to last, and its small size and light weight make it easy to transport and use. The bolt, wingnut and thumb screw are stainless steel so they won’t seize up. The mount is designed to be used without additional tools and to give many years of trouble-free service.

Tupper was at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show during the weekend of April 16-17 and he made quite a few sales. The Carcajou Mount is available at Bushwhacker in Peace River and other stores throughout the north. He also handles mail orders.

Tupper can be contacted at (780) 836-4031 or (780) 836-5807, or via email at carajoumounts@abnorth.com. More information about this product is also found on Pinterest, under “Carcajou Mounts” and at www.thinklocalmarket.com.