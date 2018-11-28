No one has officially complained, but . . .

As wonderful as the High Prairie Light-Up celebration is, I have heard the same story for many years.



“There is nothing to do after the lights come on!”



Actually, there is. Go to the fire hall and enjoy treats and a visit from Santa. Enjoy the special bargains at several High Prairie stores and get some early Christmas shopping done.



To be more specific, there is nothing to do for the older children [youth]. Over the years, several people have asked that something be held.



This year, the High Prairie Community Beautification Association is partnering with Alberta Health Services, the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce, and Marigold Enterprises, to hold family games at the Marigold parking lot [old Turbo location]. Please page 14 for details of all the fun.



The games are designed for the entire family to enjoy. There will also be free hotdogs, hot chocolate and popcorn.



A few months ago Alberta Health Services health promotion facilitator, Colette Elko and I were chatting and the subject arose. I won’t bore you with the details but we decided to try and make this happen. It does promise to be a lot of fun, thanks to AHS and a large volunteer base from E.W. Pratt High School and Coyote Acres 4-H Club.



The benefits are twofold. Besides getting in some healthy exercise and promoting winter activity, perhaps one parent can take their family to the games while the other “sneaks off” to do some shopping!



Meanwhile, the RCMP are playing an outdoor road hockey game between the arena and Golden Age Centre. A special celebrity game occurs around 8 p.m. with the RCMP taking on the current and former Elks Pro Rodeo Queens.



In addition to the chili cookoff at Victory Life Church, a special display at the museum, Christmas bazaars and sales, it promises to be a great evening.



I encourage you to have supper at the chili cookoff. You can get a bowl of chili and a bun for $5, or buy a judge’s plate for $5 and vote for your favourite chili. May I suggest a perfect time to go is after work at 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and the Santa Claus Parade. All proceeds go toward future Beautification projects and Light-Up.



If talk on the street is an indication, I believe we are going to be very, very busy. I’ve already been told the site is too small. It would be a nice problem to have.



If that is the case, I already have another location in mind next year.



As Beautification chair, I extend an invitation to come to town and enjoy all the events at High Prairie Light-Up. Please drop me a line at statsmanchris@hotmail.com if you have any questions or ideas.