No new services

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There was hope in some circles that the $6 million allocated to the High Prairie Health Complex might have been earmarked for obstetrics or renal dialysis.



Not so, says Aaron Manton, press secretary for Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services.



Manton says the money is set aside to pay the final construction bills for the hospital, which was completed and opened in 2017.



“There are [bills] that need to be paid on the capital plan,” he says. “There is no money for new initiatives for now.”



The government promised to open the obstetrics department just under one year ago.



As for renal dialysis treatment, the lobby will have to continue.