Court Docket – No helmet, no mercy for woman in court

H.P. court docket

June 25, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A heavily impaired Grouard woman driving an all-terrain vehicle with all three occupants wearing no helmets has paid a big price.

Anita Joy Nanooch, 41, was fined $1,200, plus a $360 victim fine surcharge, after appearing in High Prairie provincial court June 25 and pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol limit over 80 mg.

“Drinking and driving an ATV with no one wearing a helmet is a recipe for disaster,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing.

Court heard that Nanooch was driving an ATV in Grouard on March 16 carrying three passengers. No one wearing a helmet, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

After she was stopped by police, she gave a breath sample of 190 mg.

“The reading is statutory aggravating,” Judge Shynkar said.

An officer from the High Prairie RCMP observed her drinking beer earlier in the day, Hurich added.

Harry Jong spoke for Nanooch in court as duty counsel.

“They pulled her over because she wasn’t wearing a helmet,” he said.

Nannoch said she was drinking with friends, drank some more, then went for a ride, Jong explained.

Nanooch was also suspended from driving for one year. It was her second impaired conviction.



– – – – – – –



Lawrence Paul Ward, 37, of Driftpile, was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to possession of stolen property.

Court heard that Ward took a stolen generator to a High Prairie Pawn Shop on Dec. 7, 2017 and sold it, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

“He sold it, knowing it was stolen.”

Ward was also ordered to pay restitution of $100 for what he received from the store for the generator.



– – – – – – –



Jesse James Thunder, 52, of Whitefish, was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to breaching conditions.

He was found “extremely intoxicated” at the Bigway Foods store in Grouard. The act was against a court order to abstain from alcohol, Crown Peter Hurich said.

“He says he should have never done that,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Thunder said he was with friends and drinking whiskey, Jong added.



– – – – – – –



Tyrone Albert Lamouche, 26, of Gift Lake, was fined $100, plus a victim fine surcharge of $30, after pleading guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.

Lamouche was found intoxicated against his court order.



– – – – – – –



Mary Florence Giroux was fined $100, plus a $30 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The charge arose after Giroux allowed a young person to use a .22 gauge firearm to hunt ducks, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.



– – – – – – –



Don Garry Calliou was fined $345, including victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving while suspended.

“If there’s an order not to drive, don’t drive,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

Calliou told court he had repaired a vehicle for another person and was taking it for a short test drive when he was stopped by police.



– – – – – – –



Bethany Ariel Laboucan was fined $2,875 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

The fine included the victim fine surcharge.