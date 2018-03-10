Court Docket – No excuse for not having licence, man hears

H.P. court docket

Feb. 26, 2018

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Every effort must be made to buy a hunting licence, a man learned the hard way in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 26.

Ryan Shawn Sprowl pleaded guilty to hunting without a licence under the Wildlife Act.

“I didn’t have a licence at the time,” Sprowl freely admitted in court.

Fish and Wildlife officers were on patrol on Nov. 9 when Sprowl was approached. A quick check discovered Sprowl had no licence and he was charged.

Sprowl told court he had difficulty applying for a licence online. He then made no attempt to obtain a licence in person in High Prairie and went hunting.

Sprowl was fined $1,000.



– – – – – – – – –



Hope M. L’Hirondelle was fined $1,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $300, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard testimony that L’Hirondelle was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Nov. 11, 2016 and recorded a breath sample of 90 mg, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

L’Hirondelle was also automatically suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Trenton Cole Davis was fined $300 after pleading guilty to unauthorized hunting on private land under the Wildlife Act.

Davis and another man were hunting on Nov. 30, court heard, and crossed onto private land.

“Trenton admitted that he shot an elk and thought they were on Crown land,” Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

Duty counsel Bruce Maunder spoke for Davis in court. He said his client soon realized he was on private land after the shooting.

Davis was reminded to be more cautious while hunting.

“You have to know where you’re hunting,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

“Hunting on private land was unintentional.”

In addition to the fine, Davis was automatically suspended from also holding a recreational fishing licence, Hurich added.



– – – – – – – – –



Sean Scott Bruens, 30, was fined $450, plus a victim fine surcharge of $135, after pleading guilty to common assault.

Bruens was in an argument with his spouse on Jan. 6, court heard. While inside a vehicle, Bruens tore off a visor and hit her on the arm and hands. In the process, he also cracked the inside windshield, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.

Lawyer Alan Crawford spoke for Bruens in court.

“He is extremely sorry for what he did,” he said.

“He had been drinking alcohol and had issues with his medication,” he added.

Crawford says it was a one-time incident.

Bruens was also fined $65 for mischief causing damage.

In addition to the fines, Bruens was also placed on probation for one year and ordered to complete anger management and alcohol counseling.



– – – – – – – – –



Tracy Millie Shephard, 40, of High Prairie, was fined $100, plus a victim fine surcharge of $30, after pleading guilty to shoplifting.

Court heard that Shephard took two packages of hotdogs and some hygiene products from Super A Foods in High Prairie without paying for them.

“I don’t think it will happen again,” Shephard told court.

After the incident, she returned to the store and admitted she took the items, said duty counsel Bruce Maunder.



– – – – – – – – –



Harvey Wayne Nahachick was fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance, $345 for driving while unauthorized, and $260 for failing to appear in court.

All fines included victim fine surcharges.



– – – – – – – – –



Daniel Felix Ward was fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, for failing to comply with an undertaking.

Court heard the charge arose when Ward was with his common-law wife despite a no contact order.



– – – – – – – – –



Sheldon R. Ouderkirk, 38, was sentenced to six months probation after pleading guilty to uttering threats.

Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court the charge arose after he and his wife began arguing.

When his wife said she would phone the police, Ouderkirk uttered threats that he would shoot the police, court heard.

“Direct threats to a peace officer is jail time, but this was indirect,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.

Ouderkirk’s lawyer, David Okoroji, said his client was remorseful for all his actions.



– – – – – – – – –



Trina Rose Gladue was fined $345 after pleading guilty to driving while unauthorized.

“She was suspended [from driving],” said Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich.

The fine included the victim fine surcharge.