NLC’s Everatt inks new 5-year contract

SPN staff

Northern Lakes College has their woman.

On July 6, NLC announced that in June the board of governors approved Ann Everatt’s contract extension as president and CEO for five more years.

In reaching its decision, the board agreed they were very pleased with Everatt’s past initiatives and looked forward to another prosperous five years under her leadership.

“Building strong partnerships is key to the success of Northern Lakes College and fundamental to providing accessibility to our students,” says NLC chair Daniel Vandermeulen.

“Ann’s diligence in developing strong relationships has provided numerous benefits which enhance the college’s programs and services.”

Everatt regularly travels to communities within NLC’s 165,000 square km service region to speak directly with town councils, municipalities, First Nations, Metis Settlements and industry partners to identify the needs of the community and the changing demands in the workforce.

Under her leadership, NLC delivers programming that benefits the community and addresses labour market shortages.

“I am very honoured to continue with Northern Lakes College and look forward to strengthening our partnerships and providing access to quality post secondary education for our learners,” says Everatt.

“Together, we will ensure that Northern Lakes College remains accessible and connected to the needs of our communities.”

Advocating for better campus facilities for NLC students has been a top priority for Everatt in the last three years. In March 2017, $21.6 million in funding was received from the Government of Alberta for the development of a new centralized High Prairie campus with better learning spaces for students.

Everatt’s strong leadership and commitment to create supportive learning models for students is evident at many levels. NLC is dedicated to providing students with the necessary tools to help shape their educational paths and futures.

Everatt’s salary remains at $227,990.15.

Vandermeulen says the salary remains the same because executive salaries are frozen until the Alberta government completes its review of public agency executive compensation.”