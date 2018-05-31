PICs – NLC takes show on the road



Northern Lakes College hosted its annual Open House Road Show with a stop at its Grouard campus May 17. A free barbecue was served to visitors, who were also given tours of the facilities and information about training and education opportunities. Open houses were hosted in communities in the NLC service region. Previously, an open house was also held in Driftpile on April 26. Upcoming events are scheduled for June 6 in Atikameg at 11:30 a.m., in Gift Lake at 3 p.m., and in Peavine on June 14 at 11:30 a.m.