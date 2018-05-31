PICs – NLC takes show on the road

Hamburgers, hotdogs and beef on a bun were served at the Northern Lakes College Open House Road Show May 17 at the Grouard campus. Left-right, Stephanie Sagh and Heather Willier are served by NLC communications officer Crystal Potts-Jensen and student wellness facilitator Kyle Paulson.

Northern Lakes College hosted its annual Open House Road Show with a stop at its Grouard campus May 17. A free barbecue was served to visitors, who were also given tours of the facilities and information about training and education opportunities. Open houses were hosted in communities in the NLC service region. Previously, an open house was also held in Driftpile on April 26. Upcoming events are scheduled for June 6 in Atikameg at 11:30 a.m., in Gift Lake at 3 p.m., and in Peavine on June 14 at 11:30 a.m.

Food was delicious. Leslie Schmaltz, left, and Reiner Haack are served by NLC student housing co-ordinator Shaundra Reinink.

 

