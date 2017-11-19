NLC rewards long-service employees

Spotlight Staff
Twenty-six long-time and retiring employees at Northern Lakes College were recognized for their many years of dedicated service Oct. 18.
NLC established the long service awards to express appreciation and recognition to long-serving faculty and staff members whose dedication and hard work have contributed to the success of its students.
The board of governors along with the NLC president, family members and co-workers celebrated with the recipients and retirees.
Special recognition was given to Wanda McGrath, Madeline McVey and Kyle Paulson. Each recipient’s supervisor had the privilege of highlighting career accomplishments and acknowledged the commitment, enthusiasm and the value each staff member brought to work every day.
“The long service awards event provides us with the opportunity to celebrate our employees’ commitment,” says NLC president and CEO Ann Everatt.
“The success of Northern Lakes College is based on the passion and dedication of our staff. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our employees…who have been steadfast in providing quality service to our students.”
NLC – 5 Years
Marilyn Fulton
Joanne Hunter
Kathy Reid-Soucy
Harvey Rose
Leslie Schmaltz
Denise Smith
Michael Wahlstrom
Brenda Yellowknee
Lee-Ann Ziegler
NLC – 10 Years
Lausanne Cole
Jim Donaldson
Lindy Fors
Darcy Hughes
Michelle Mitchell
Ann Noseworthy
Bernadette Riddell
NLC – 15 Years
Cleo Carifelle
Philip Willier
NLC – 20 Years
Wanda McGrath
NLC – 25 Years
Madeline McVey
NLC – 35 Years
Donna Feschuk
Kyle Paulson
Retirees
Leau Dashkewytch
Patrick Dube
Phyllis Easton
Harvey Rose