NLC rewards long-service employees

Spotlight Staff

Twenty-six long-time and retiring employees at Northern Lakes College were recognized for their many years of dedicated service Oct. 18.

NLC established the long service awards to express appreciation and recognition to long-serving faculty and staff members whose dedication and hard work have contributed to the success of its students.

The board of governors along with the NLC president, family members and co-workers celebrated with the recipients and retirees.

Special recognition was given to Wanda McGrath, Madeline McVey and Kyle Paulson. Each recipient’s supervisor had the privilege of highlighting career accomplishments and acknowledged the commitment, enthusiasm and the value each staff member brought to work every day.

“The long service awards event provides us with the opportunity to celebrate our employees’ commitment,” says NLC president and CEO Ann Everatt.

“The success of Northern Lakes College is based on the passion and dedication of our staff. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our employees…who have been steadfast in providing quality service to our students.”

NLC – 5 Years

Marilyn Fulton

Joanne Hunter

Kathy Reid-Soucy

Harvey Rose

Leslie Schmaltz

Denise Smith

Michael Wahlstrom

Brenda Yellowknee

Lee-Ann Ziegler

NLC – 10 Years

Lausanne Cole

Jim Donaldson

Lindy Fors

Darcy Hughes

Michelle Mitchell

Ann Noseworthy

Bernadette Riddell

NLC – 15 Years

Cleo Carifelle

Philip Willier

NLC – 20 Years

Wanda McGrath

NLC – 25 Years

Madeline McVey

NLC – 35 Years

Donna Feschuk

Kyle Paulson

Retirees

Leau Dashkewytch

Patrick Dube

Phyllis Easton

Harvey Rose

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)