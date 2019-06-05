NLC postpones graduation ceremonies in High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College graduation ceremonies planned for High Prairie have been postponed.



The Sports Palace was scheduled to host the Practical Nurse Capping and Pinning Ceremony on June 6 at 7 p.m. and convocation ceremonies June 7 at 1 p.m.



A new release was issued June 3 by Valerie Tradewell, NLC senior director of external relations.



“Due to the wildfires in the Northern Lakes College service region, and the impact to the students in those communities, NLC will be postponing convocation to September,” Tradewell says.



“The wildfires still have a number of communities under evacuation and many remain on evacuation alert.



“Distress and anxiety that many students, staff, and community residents are experiencing remain the prime concern for the board of governors.”



Graduation ceremonies will be held on Sept. 12 and 13 in High Prairie.



Both ceremonies were held in High Prairie in 2017 in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre in early June.



Certificates and diplomas were presented to about 200 of the 917 graduates during convocation ceremonies June 2.



The college honoured 46 graduates of the practical nurse program at the pinning and capping on June 1.