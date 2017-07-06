NLC offering online electrician’s program

Spotlight Staff

Northern Lakes College continues to be a leader in providing innovative programs and service delivery models to small, rural northern communities.

NLC is pleased to add a new delivery method for the Electrician Apprenticeship First Period program. The delivery method NLC LIVE Online allows apprentices to receive scheduled, interactive instruction via the Internet.

The advantage to the new delivery method is apprentices can continue to work while completing the theory portion of the program online, reads a news release from NLC.

“All lessons are recorded, so if a class is missed, the apprentice can access the lectures and materials and not fall behind,” reads the item.

Labs and any other required hands-on training are tentatively scheduled at the Slave Lake Trades Campus.

Students learn from experienced trades instructors who have worked in the field and are able to discuss real-life scenarios.

The program begins in September 2017, and is limited to eight seats.

“This is a great opportunity for students to keep working and pursue their apprenticeship training at the same time,” says Nelson Lutz, dean of Trades and Technology.

“This flexible, blended delivery method will also be good for employers because they won’t lose their employees for long stretches of time. I think this pilot project will be very successful in our service region, and seats will fill quickly,” adds Lutz.

Apprenticeship intake dates run from Sept. 5, 2017, to Dec. 22, 2017.

Applicants are encouraged to register early. Students can apply now by contacting NLC Admissions at [780] 849-8600, or by filling in the application for admission at www.northernlakescollege.ca.