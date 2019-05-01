NLC graduation ceremonies back in High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College returns two graduation ceremonies to High Prairie in June.



The college will host its Practical Nurse Capping and Pinning Ceremony on June 6 at The Sports Palace at 7 p.m.



Convocation ceremonies are June 7 at the same location at 1 p.m.



“Northern Lakes College is proud to celebrate the achievements of our students,” president Ann Everatt says.



Both ceremonies were held in High Prairie in 2017 in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre in early June.



Certificates and diplomas were presented to about 200 of the 917 graduates during convocation ceremonies June 2.



NLC honoured 46 graduates of the practical nurse program at the pinning and capping on June 1.