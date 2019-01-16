NLC enrolment rises

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College continues to grow in the High Prairie region.



College leaders updated Big Lakes County council at its regular meeting Jan. 9.



“Enrolment is increasing by about 10 per cent annually,” president Ann Everatt says.



“We anticipate further growth.”



The college adds programs to meet the needs of the students and communities, she says.



“It’s our job to bring programs into the communities,” says board chair Daniel Vandermeulen, of High Prairie.



“Our strength is by being in the communities.”



He served as president for 18 years until he retired in 2005.



“By training in northern communities, students stay in their communities,” Vander- meulen says.



He says Northern Lakes and other colleges share programs.



A major new program will be part of the new consolidated campus in High Prairie as construction is set to start in the spring.



“We’re putting in a culinary arts program with a complete teaching kitchen in the new campus,” Everatt says.



Funding of $21 million was announced by the provincial government in March 2017.



Vandermeulen says the college has topped the figure to $24 million.



The college will combine its health services site downtown, academic campus and the trades training centre at Tolko west of town into one campus.



Construction of the new campus is expected to be complete and open in fall 2020 and provide space for about 225 students.



Everatt says the college will stage its convocation ceremonies in High Prairie this spring.



Everatt notes the college boost the local economy.



In the 2015-16 year, the campuses in High Prairie and Grouard added $27.1 million in income.



Payroll amounted to $7.2 million and the college spent another $1.9 million for operations in the region.