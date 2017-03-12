NLC builds forestry partnership with Metis

Spotlight Staff

Boosting its mandate to build strong industry partners, Northern Lakes College recently signed a forestry partnership with the Metis Settlements General Council to provide forestry training to Metis from East Prairie, Peavine, Gift Lake and Paddle Prairie.

The overall objective of the partnership is to provide local Metis with well-rounded and customized training in the forest industry, says an NLC news release.

“The Metis Settlements General Council also cultivates economic opportunities for its settlements and its members so the partnership with NLC is a perfect fit ands will contribute to the long-term sustain-a bility of the Metis settlements,” says council president Gerald Cunningham of East Prairie.

“I am always pleased when we can bring government and educational partnerships together to enhance the employability of our members.

“We want our people to be in the best position possible when it comes to working with industry, and ensuring they have the necessary skills to be successful in the job market is priority number one.”

The three-month face- to-face training will take place in Grouard.

When students complete the training, they will be awarded a Forestry Operation Metrics and Measurement Certificate that will be key to help them gain employment in the forestry field.

Training will focus on forestry operations, environmental operations and mill operations.

Forestry is an important industry to northern Alberta’s economy and to its communities.

Proper management of that resource means employment for a large number of people and a strong industry for years to come.

“Employment opportunities in the region are more optimistic for those who have specific and quality educational training and the forest industry is one of the biggest employers in the area,” says Nelson Lutz, dean of trades and technology program at NLC.

“I’m very pleased to be part of this initiative.” Partners in the forestry agreement with NLC include Woodlands Operational Learning Found- ation (WOLF), and the Metis Settlements General Council.

NLC is proud to be an active participant in programs that promise an enhanced quality of life for northern Alberta individuals and communities.