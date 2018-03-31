PICs – “A Night With Disney” in High Prairie

Junior group skates to Everybody Wants to Be a Cat. Left-right, are Keya Willier, Keyla Kerr, Sahara Belcourt, Addison Dube and Kalliope Wong.
A Night With Disney was the theme of the annual High Prairie Figure Skating Club Skating Carnival on March 17 at the Sports Palace. Skaters from preschoolers to youth showcased their skills. The show wrapped up the 55th season for the club.
Senior skaters were on show. Left-right, are Danielle Cutrell, Chelsy Mourre, Kelsey Keay, Lindsey Keay and Maddison Winterburn.
The CanSkate Group 3 skates wonderfully to Fairy Tale – Shrek and Just Can’t Wait to Be King. Front left-right, are figure skaters Olivia Johanson, Claire Best, Kelby Letendre and Ericson Park. Back, left-right, are Isabelle Willier and Brock Badger.
Preschoolers skate to the music of You’ve Got a Friend in Me and All Star. Left-right, are Michelle Osa-Izeko, Mason Cunningham, Thea Palichuk, Ryan Thompson, Falon Gauchier, Samuel Osa-Izeko, Faye Gauchier, Makinlee Kerr, Brooklyn Ouderkirk and Jordan Teynor.
Junior boys’ skaters Dwight Tulloch, left, and Brady Park. Tulloch, a long-time member of the club, is one of many senior skaters who helps coach the younger members.
CanSkate Group 2 performs to Under the Sea and Hocus Pocus. Left-right, are Nevaeh Willier, Sara Pruden, Nala Palisoc, Casey Billings, and Bryne Billings.
CanSkate Group 1 performs at the Ice Carnival to the music of You’re Welcome and The Incredibles. Left-right, are Kristy New, Lexi New, Max Payne and Kali New.