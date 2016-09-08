News Briefs – September 7, 2016

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Holy Family elects new chair

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has a new chair.

Kelly Whalen was elected by acclamation at the board’s organizational meeting Aug. 26. Former chair Dianne Arcand-Lavoie will now serve as vice-chair.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve as board chair of HFCRD and I thank the board of trustees for electing me into this new role. Thank you to Dianne for her many years of service as board chair,” says Whalen.

“HFCRD is an amazing school division that provides quality Catholic education to Peace Country students, and I look forward to leading HFCRD through the exciting year ahead.”

Heart & Stroke night Sept. 8

A High Prairie man who suffered a stroke last February is hosting a heart a stroke awareness session Sept. 8.

Brian Holmberg is organizing the one-hour session at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre Performing Arts Centre at 8 p.m.

“When most people think of heart and stroke, they usually think of just a heart attack and not a stroke,” says Holmberg, 70, who wants to bring awareness to the community.

“A stroke can be just as bad as a heart attack.”

Stroke victims and representatives of the Heart and Stroke Foundation will share stories.

Holmberg suffered a stroke Feb. 1 and was released from hospital July 19. He became paralyzed on his left side from his shoulder to his foot.

“Even if one person can take something out of this event and share it with someone else, it will be worth it all,” Holmberg says.

A collection will be taken at the door to cover event costs.

For more information, phone Holmberg at [780] 291-0767.

Attempted fraud in McLennan

McLennan RCMP are investigating a complaint of fraud.

On Sept. 1, police received a complaint. The suspect lied and stated he was working for Microsoft and needed to verify the complainant’s IP address.

“When the complainant refused to provide any information the suspect threatened that the Internet would be shut down if the information was not given,” says Const. Chaz Anderson.

There have recently been several calls for service for attempted fraud with similar circumstances.

McLennan RCMP remind the public to be diligent for possible frauds and scams and to never give personal information over the phone or Internet.

Contact McLennan RCMP if you have any information regarding the crime at [780] 324-3086. Tips can also be forwarded a anonymously to Crime Stoppers sat [1-800] 222-8477.

CRC sets grand opening for Oct. 1

The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council will celebrate the grand opening of its new home Oct. 1.

“We are hopeful that you are able to attend this event and celebrate our new building, which allows us to provide a one-stop service for young children and their families in our region,” board chair Lois Dunn writes in a letter to local municipal councils.

The CRC moved into the former House of Furniture building at 4709 – 51 Avenue last summer.

Ceremonies and open house start at 10 a.m.