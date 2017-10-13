News Briefs – October 11, 2017

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Garden Fall Festival Oct. 14

Several games for children young and old and a barbecue will highlight an afternoon of fun at the first Garden Fall Festival Oct. 14.

Glitter Tattoos, a pumpkin ring toss, bobbing for apples and painting with corn are a few of the activities planned. Tickets for activities are $5 for 10 tickets.

The festival occurs at the Elks Rodeo Grounds from 1-4 p.m.

The festival is being held to raise money for a community garden planned in 2018. The garden is in its early planning stages.

Lizee returns as Holy Family trustee

In the end she couldn’t bear to see the seat left vacant.

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division announced Sept. 26 that the Ward 1 High Prairie seat at the board has been filled by incumbent trustee Carmelle Lizee.

Although Lizee had intended not to serve again as a trustee, she said she could not leave the seat vacant.

“My heart is in that school,” she says. “I worked there for 33 years and became a trustee immediately after I retired. My children and grandchildren have been educated there,” she adds.

“But this term will definitely be my last,” says the High Prairie resident.

What was all the orange about?

Were you one of many wondering why people were wearing all those orange shirts in High Prairie Sept. 29?

Orange Shirt Day commemorates residential school experiences, and is an ongoing event held to promote reconciliation.

The event grew from a story of a young girl named Phyllis having her new orange shirt taken away on her first day at St. Joseph Mission, a residential school, in Williams Lake, B.C. in 1972.

Each day, Canadians are learning the hurtful details of residential schools and their place in Canadian history.

By wearing orange shirts and supporting Orange Shirt Day, Canadians recognize the harm and impact on survivors and their families.

Family Fun Halloween Party Oct. 28

It’s well worth the short drive to the Prairie Echo Community Hall Oct. 28 when the community hosts a Family Fun Halloween Party.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with potluck supper at 6 p.m. Admission is bringing a potluck item for supper.

Highlighting the fun will be a children’s costume parade and trick or treats. There will also be a prize for the best adult costume.

The hall is located on the highway leading north, then east of town.

Halloween Dance at Triangle Oct. 28

Asphalt Cowboy will be providing the music at the Pioneer Threshermans Association Halloween Dance Oct. 28 at the PTA Hall.

The dance occurs from 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. and will include cash prizes for the best costume. TTickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and be purchased at NAPA, or Revolution Chevrolet.

A midnight lunch is provided but you must be 18 years or older to attend.

For your convenience, transportation is provided each hour from Freson Bros. parking lot.

The hall is located about 15 km west of High Prairie.

For more information regarding the dance, please call [780] 523-4010.

Council, ATCO ink agreement

High Prairie town council has signed a one-year Electric Distribution System Franchise Agreement with ATCO Electric.

“No changes from last year,” said Councillor Michael Long before the agreement was signed.

The franchise fee rate rider is set at 7.5 per cent. The average extra cost to the average resident is about $7.87 per month.

The agreement, which is for 10 years beginning Jan 1, 2018, gives ATCO the right to provide the service. The rider provides $225,000 into council’s bank account each year.

Treaty 8 chiefs express optimism

They are optimistic, but remain cautious after a meeting with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in Edmonton Sept. 18.

After all the discussions the premier had with the media regarding working with First Nations, it is now time to implement the rhetoric about the Albert government’s willingness to work with us,” says Grand Chief of Treaty 8 First Nations Rupert Meneen.

Important to Treaty 8 chiefs are polices regarding water, land and infrastructure.

And, of course, retaining Treaty 8 rights.

Problems continue to plague First Nations such as the number of children in provincial care, inadequate water systems, and educational outcomes due to financial neglect.

“The premier made a commitment…to help our communities,” says Meneen. “We know that changes must be made so that everyone – First Nations and Albertans – live in prosperous, healthy communities.”

Mammography service to visit HP, GL

Women ages 50-74 years in High Prairie and Gift Lake will have local access to mammography services when the Alberta Health Services Screen Test program arrives in the community next week.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the High Prairie Health Complex Oct. 10-13 and Oct. 16-17 and at the Gift Lake Community Hall parking lot Oct 18-19.

Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling [1-800] 667-0604.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in northern Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.

Women ages 50-74 years are the group most at risk of developing breast cancer.

Better late than never

High Prairie town council has given an $8,000 donation to the life-saving Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service program for 2017.

At its July 11 meeting, council approved a three-year request from STARS to provide $8,000 a year to cover 2018-2020. Glenda Farnden, STARS senior municipal relations liaison, attended council’s June 27 meeting asking for support.

However, 2017 was neglected.

“I thought we approved it,” said Councillor Brian Panasiuk.

Not for 2017, replied treasurer Terri Wiebe.

The High Prairie region is one of the busiest regions served by STARS. The 349 calls in High Prairie and Big Lakes County in 2016 ranks second only to the M.D. of Greenview’s 657.