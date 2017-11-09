News Briefs – November 8, 2017

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

MP applauds Kenney’s victory

Jason Kenney’s Oct. 28 win for the United Conservative Party leadership in Alberta meets with approval from Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen.

“I am thrilled with Jason Kenney’s decisive victory in Saturday’s United Conservative Party leadership race,” said Viersen in a statement Oct. 30. “He has a strong mandate from the grassroots.”

Viersen describes Kenney as a strong leader who is already hard at work taking on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and standing up for Alberta.

“For Albertans who have been weathering the NDP’s anti-Alberta agenda, hope is on the horizon,” he said.

Callaway coming to Triangle

Award-winning author and speaker, Phil Callaway, is coming to Triangle.

Called ‘The Funniest Canadian alive”, Calloway is well-known for his humourous yet perceptive look at life. He is the best-selling author of 25 books including Laughing Matters, Who Put My Life On Fast Forward?, I Used to Have Answers…Now I Have Kids, Making Life Rich Without Any Money, and Family Squeeze. He is also the host Laugh Again.

Enjoy Callaway and a dessert night on Nov. 17 at the Triangle PTA Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A live and silent auction is included.

Proceeds will be donated to the High Prairie Wilderness Camp.

Please call Andrea at [780] 523-0634 or Aaron at [587] 321-0066 for ticket information.

Northland’s Juneau recognized

Jason Juneau, network administrator for Northland School Division, received a Making IT Happen Award during the Alberta Technology Leaders in Education Convergence Conference in Calgary.

“On behalf of the NSD board of trustees, I congratulate [Juneau] for his hard work, dedication and creativity to ensure students are engaged and successful,” says Maddy Daniels, board chair, in a news release Oct. 31.

The International Society for Technology in Education Award honours outstanding educators and leaders who demonstrate extraordinary commitment, leadership, courage and persistence in improving digital learning opportunities for students.

NSD Supt. Gord Atkinson adds Juneau has been instrumental in upgrading technology and developing a learning and technology plan for the division.

For his efforts, Juneau receives a branded Making IT Happen jacket, a certificate and a one-year ISTE membership. He will also be recognized at the ISTE Conference and Expo June 24-27, 2018 in Chicago.