News Briefs – November 29, 2017

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Nativity Celebration Dec. 1

It’s as close to the real thing as you can get and an event many look forward to each year.

St. Mark’s Anglican Church will re-create the story of the night of Jesus Christ’s birth Dec. 1 at its annual Nativity Celebration.

Bishop’s Warden Peter Clarke narrates the story each year while Colleen Greer sews the costumes. With help from others, the church tells the story through Biblical readings and song, to the delight of those attending.

The celebration is held with men, women and children in the congregation and community wearing costumes similar to the time of Christ’s birth. Mary and Joseph, angels, shepherds and the Three Wise Men are all included.

This year marks the 14th year St. Mark’s will hold the event, no matter how cold. It begins at 7 p.m. with snacks, beverages and fellowship in the hall afterwards.

Call Seens Photography at [780] 523-3722 to volunteer to take part in the celebration, or just show up at the church at around 6:30 p.m.

Town scavenger hunt Dec. 1

People wanting to play detective, or simply have a little fun, are encouraged to enter the Around the Town Christmas Scavenger Hunt on Dec. 1.

The High Prairie Municipal Library is hosting the hunt, which goes from 6:30-10 p.m.

The only requirement to participate in that you must have a current library membership.

Teams of 3-4 people can enter the hunt at a cost of $40 per team and win some great prizes.

Call the library at [780] 523-3838 for more details.

Kids Christmas Store opens

No adults allowed!

It’s one of only two rules the High Prairie Municipal Library has when it opens it Kids Store on Dec. 4.

A tradition at the library for many years, it allows children to purchase low cost Christmas gifts for their adult loved ones for only $1.

Children 4-9 years are the only ones allowed to shop.

The goal of the store is to help teach children that the joy in Christmas is in the giving, not receiving.

Children can shop without the adult around. They can shop for a gift and/or gifts, then library staff will help them wrap the gift for the bid day.

There is a limit of six gifts per child.

Donations are big accepted for the store. Please call the library at [780] 523-3838 for more information.

Pleasantview Lodge Bazaar Dec. 1

Seniors are certainly in the holiday spirit at High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge.

Residents and staff hold their annual Christmas Tea and Bazaar on Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join the residents and shop for unique items for Christmas. One must attend and see for yourself what will be for sale.

Triangle Craft Sale Dec. 3

Pleasantview Lodge will not be the only venue to do some Christmas shopping this coming weekend.

The Triangle Hall will be the venue for the annual Triangle Craft Sale. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. It is a perfect opportunity to do some early Christmas shopping.

For vendor information, please call [780] 523-1156 or [780] 523-0177.