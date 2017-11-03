News Briefs – November 1, 2017

Authors to share story Nov. 2

The High Prairie Municipal Library is welcoming two local authors who went on the trip of a lifetime.

Peter and Shahla Nygaard will be at the library Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. to talk about their 10-year adventure pursuing their dreams. They spent months walking and years on bicycles as they made their way through 77 counties on six continents.

Copies of the book entitled Decade of Discovery will be available for $20.

Admission to the reading is free.

St. Mark’s Fall Supper Nov. 7

A home-cooked meal awaits you!

The St. Mark’s Anglican Church Fall Supper will be held Nov. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the High Prairie Legion Hall.

Admission charge is $12 for 13 years and over, $10 for children 7-12 years, while children six an under eat for free.

Everyone is welcome.

Fatal hit and run at Peerless Lake

Red Earth Creek RCMP are asking for information regarding a fatal pedestrian collision.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 29, Red Earth Creek and EMS responded to a serious pedestrian collision on Highway 686 near Peerless Lake, northeast of Red Earth Creek. The victim, a 25-year-old man from Peerless Lake, died at the scene.

“Investigators have determined that the man was struck by a vehicle. An RCMP collision analyst is assisting in the investigation,” says Cpl. Curtis Peters in a news release.

The vehicle involved in this collision was not at the scene when police arrived and remains outstanding.

Red Earth Creek RCMP are asking anyone with information about this collision to contact the Red Earth Creek RCMP at [780] 649-3990. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].

Great Kids moninations open

Nominate a child or youth for the Great Kids Award by recognizing them for overcoming challenges and building stronger communities.

Albertans are encouraged to nominate remarkable young leaders aged 5-18 years for making a difference while overcoming challenging circumstances, including managing a physical or mental illness, standing up against bullying or overcoming a difficult living situation.

“I’ve been so inspired by the stories of Great Kids who are changing the lives of others and leading in their communities. I encourage Albertans to celebrate these children and youth because they are examples to all Albertans of what can be accomplished in the face of adversity,” says Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services.

For more information on nominating a young leader, visit greatkids.alberta.ca, call [780] 422-2165 [toll-free by first dialing 310-0000]. Nominations close at 4 on Nov. 24.

In the spring of 2018, award recipients will be recognized at an award ceremony sponsored by Fantasyland Hotel, where they and their parents or caregivers will enjoy a night’s stay