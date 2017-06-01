News Briefs – May 31, 2017

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Chest donated to museum

The High Prairie and District Museum will not be needing money for a time capsule from the High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee.

The museum board decided at its meeting May 18 to accept a donation from museum curator Darlene Adams. She donated a beautiful solid wood, locally made chest, about four feet wide and three feet high.

However, board members agreed the new chest would be pleasing for patrons to look at. Locks will be placed on the chest and the key framed and displayed in the museum for opening in 2067.

Earlier, the committee agreed to provide $2,000 for a time capsule.

Board members are currently debating what items will be placed in the new capsule.

New staff sergeant expected soon

High Prairie should have a new staff sergeant at the RCMP detachment in the coming months.

Sgt. George Cameron attended High Prairie town council’s meeting May 23 to update council on their activities. He said three male applicants applied for the position.

“We should know in a month,” Cameron told council.

The good news kept on coming. Cameron told council that the new dog handler and a new drug enforcement officer will both be arriving soon.

He added the RCMP also purchased two new bicycles, and that officers would be patrolling the streets soon.

“It’s more of a [public relations] thing than anything,” said Cameron, adding the patrols provided more positive interaction with the public.

Loss of business in downtown cited

The relocation of the sewage disposal unit at the Sports Palace has raised the concern of a High Prairie town councillor.

Debbie Rose said at council’s May 23 meeting that a possible loss of business may result after the decommissioning of the unit. A new one has been set up at the campground on the east end of town.

Rose said she was concerned about the loss of traffic from RV and camping units stopping downtown, because some people shop while in the area.

Public Works Supt. Vern Walker said the decision to relocate was partly due to vandalism.

CAO Brian Martinson added the Sports Palace was also seeing increased rental usage, and the area was becoming congested during events.

“So it was another deciding factor to move it,” he said.

McLennan RCMP seek public’s help

On May 7, McLennan RCMP responded to a complaint at Fountain Tire in Falher. A window was damaged but nothing stolen from the business.

On May 5, police responded to a complaint at IGA, also in Falher. The doors to the business were damaged. The suspect was wearing blue coveralls. Nothing was stolen or removed from the business.

Police are looking for the public’s help in solving these crimes, Information can be shared anonymously. Call Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-TIPS [8477], or McLennan RCMP at [780] 324-3086.

Beautification gets reimbursed

High Prairie town council has agreed to reimburse the High Prairie Community Beautification Association for a permit fee needed to place a gazebo at MacIntyre Park.

Beautification met May 10 and made a motion to ask town council to waive the fee, because they are partners in the project, and because the project is on municipal land, which benefits the town.

The fees were $99.50.

Beautification’s vice-president, Patricia Long, wrote council with the request, and also thanked them for their support during the project. Long has been the driving force behind the project, with the support of Beautification and council.

Sware joins Sesquicentennial group

Kirsten Sware is the newest member of the Town of High Prairie’s Sesquicentennial Committee.

Council ratified her appointment at its meeting May 23.

“I would be pleased to support the work of the committee in this capacity,” wrote Sware.

The committee has several vacancies that council is trying to fill. Recently, Councillor Brian Panasiuk and town secretary Nancy Tancowny were appointed; there is still one vacant position.



Teenager found safe and sound

High Prairie RCMP is thanking the public for its assistance in helping locate a missing teenager May 18.

Diane Okemow, 16, has been located safe and unharmed. She was last seen on May 15 when the call for help to locate her was issued.

To help police on any matter, you can call Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS] or your local RCMP detachment.

Awards package sent to rec board

High Prairie town council is sending a package asking for nominations of worthy people involved in recreation to the experts: the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.

Council received a letter at its May 23 meeting from Susan Laurin, president of Alberta Recreation and Parks Association, asking for nominations.

The three awards include:

* The Lieutenant Governor’s Leadership for Active Communities Award, which honours achievements of groups and individuals who are leading their communities to increase citizen participation;

* The Government of Alberta’s Volunteer Recognition Awards, which honours volunteers who have made significant contributions to recreation development at the community level;

* The Alberta Recreation and Parks Association’s A.V. Pettigrew Award, which honours communities or organizations that have made a significant impact on improving the quality of life of their citizens through recreation and parks.

Last PD Day Camp June 2

The High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board’s last PD Day Camp is June 2.

Camps are held on professional development days and provide a fun and active daycare option for children of active kids who are off school.

The camp is designed for children 6-12 years. A wide range of activities will be offered to keep kids active and busy for seven hours. Children must bring their own lunch.

Cost is $20 per child or $15 per multiple child. Please contact Gayla to register or more information at [780] 523-3988.