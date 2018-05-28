News Briefs – May 30, 2018

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Chamber AGM June 6

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual general meeting June 6 at noon in the Town of High Prairie council chambers.

“All executive and board positions are up for election and we encourage any business owner, home-based as well, to join,” president Jennifer Zatko says.

“The chamber needs individuals who are innovative and want to see our town bring about changes that directly improve our business community.”

For more information on the chamber, or to become a member, phone the office at [780] 523-5368 or e-mail to office@hpchamber.net.

Next multiplex meeting June 21

The High Prairie Multiplex Committee has set its next meeting for June 21 at Amiro’s Steakhouse at 7 p.m.

Although nobody attended the last meeting April 25, committee leaders want to know the opinions from residents on a proposed multiplex.

Chair Aaron Klassen and vice-chair John Paddon initiated the concept in January after social media discussion.

“We are in the process of drafting a plan to present to community groups and organizations,” Klassen says.

A Facebook page has also been established by the committee.

For more information, phone Klassen at [780] 507-9052.

NET team to build faith at St. Andrew’s

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division is looking for two people to serve on its Community NET Support Team.

The division announced May 24 an agreement with NET Ministries for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

“NET Ministries is a national evangelization team whose mission is to challenge young Catholics, bring them to Christ and encourage them to embrace the life of the Church,” says Supt. Betty Turpin in a news release.

“They accomplish their mission by hosting retreats, leadership trainings, small group work, classroom presentations, family fun nights, and so much more,” she adds.

Holy Family is seeking one community member and one parish council member to sit on the team, which will consist of Carmelle Lizee, Marc Lamoureux, St. Andrew’s faith co-ordinator, and the local priest. Holy Family’s faith permeation co-ordinator, John Meagher, will advise the team.

The first Community NET Support Team meeting for St. Andrew’s School will be held June 6 at 4 p.m. at the school. If interested in serving on the team, please attend the meeting.

County initiates plans with towns

Big Lakes County council has appointed several members to serve on the inter-municipal development plan committee.

Plans are part of the provincial government mandated inter-municipal collaboration framework under the Municipal Government Act.

At its regular meeting May 23, council named Reeve Ken Matthews, Grouard Councillor Fern Welch and Joussard Councillor Richard Simard to serve on the committee for the plan with the Town of High Prairie.

For the plan for the Town of Swan Hills, the Big Lakes committee includes Matthews, Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen and Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell.