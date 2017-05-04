NEWS BRIEFS – May 3, 2017

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Murder suspect appears in court

An Atikameg man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the sudden death of a man in the community will return to court in three weeks.

Patrick Wayne Letendere, 24, appeared in High Prairie provincial court April 24 on CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre.

“His lawyer wants to put it over for 30 days, he hasn’t received full disclosure,” said lawyer Harry Jong, who spoke as an agent for Letendre’s lawyer.

Judge B.R. Hougestol put the matter over to May 20 for election.

The co-accused in the death of Jeff Gladue on Jan. 14, Ivy Ardis Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, and Blake Dwight Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake, are both scheduled to return to court May 8.

Gladue’s body was found outside a residence in Atikameg after High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

Resident cites safety concerns

An O’Brien Drive resident is very concerned about children playing on the street by her home.

“They’re turning the whole area into a playground,” Tammy Napier told High Prairie town councillors at their meeting April 25.

Last year, a “Slow Children at Play” sign was put up after council refused to lower the speed limit.

“[Children] don’t get off the road, they race [vehicles],” said Napier.

She described the situation as “crazy” and that residents can’t watch the children all the time.

Mayor Linda Cox suggested that Napier call peace officer Alan Bloom to help remedy the situation.

“Could I ask the average age?” asked Councillor Brian Gilroy.

“One to six, one to five,” replied Napier, who added she had no solution.”

CAO Brian Martinson added he would forward the concerns to Bloom.

“They’ll act on it very quietly,” Cox promised.

Rain barrel sale continues

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council has an effective way to help you conserve water, save money and support their organization.

Council is partnering with rainbarrel.ca to sell rain barrels this spring. By using rain barrels, both organizations can promote water conservation and reuse in local communities.

Barrels sell for $65 each and can be ordered by calling [780] 523-9800 by May 24. They are made from food grade recycled containers. Different colours are available.

Rain barrels will be available for pickup in High Prairie on June 9 from 3-6 p.m., location to be determined.

Money raised will support education and outreach programs for youth in the council’s region.