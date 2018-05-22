News Briefs – May 23, 2018



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Gift Lake meeting postponed

Northland School Division is hosting a second consecutive community engagement with Gift Lake School parents and community members.

First scheduled for May 22, the second community engagement What We Heard will now be held Wednesday, May 23 from 5-7 p.m.

The purpose is to share What We Heard from parents and community members who attended the community engagement May 8. NSD wants to validate information before moving forward.

The sessions are part of NSD’s Regional Education Program Review for Grouard Northland School, Gift Lake School, Peavine Bishop Routhier School, and East Prairie Hillview School. The REPR looks at school programming and operational procedures. It helps NSD determine if students are achieving defined program standards and outcomes.

World’s largest forest in Alberta

The largest contiguous area of boreal protected land in the world has been established in northern Alberta.

Announced on May 15, the Government of Alberta partnered with the Government of Canada, Tallcree First Nation, Syncrude and the Nature Conservancy of Canada on the conservation of over 6.7 million hectares of boreal forest.

The creation of the Kazan, Richardson and Birch River wildland provincial parks connects the federal government’s Wood Buffalo National Park to other existing wildland provincial parks. The new and expanded wildland provincial parks are: Kazan, Richardson, Dillon River, Birch River and Birch Mountains.

It marks the largest addition to the Alberta Parks system in its history.

Identified in the Lower Athabasca Regional in 2012, the new parks were fully reviewed to ensure there are no economic impacts on natural resource industries or communities. Industry tenures in the parks were compensated years ago, leaving the lands free for protection.

NLC staff members receives award

Kathy Reid-Soucy, chair of Allied Health Programs at Northern Lakes College, was awarded the 2018 Paramedic Association of Canada Awards of Excellence in Education and Training on April 28.

Reid-Soucy manages and provides leadership to all levels of paramedic programs at NLC. Her vision to expand paramedic education in rural Alberta is directly related to her 10 years of experience working as a paramedic and her five years of teaching in northern Alberta.

The award recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to training and education in paramedicine, and are recognized at a national level.

“I feel very honored receiving this award. I feel that the award is worthy of all the work we do as a team,” says Reid-Soucy.