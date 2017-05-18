News Briefs – May 17, 2017

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Green Acreages Workshop May 17

Do you want to make the most of your rural property and become a better steward?

If you live on an acreage, hobby farm or recreational property, you will benefit from attending the Green Acreages Workshop, hosted and presented by the Lesser Slave Watershed Council and municipal agriculture departments.

Presenters will teach everyone attending how to assess, understand and implement stewardship practices, enabling them to protect the valuable natural assets associated with land and reduce the environmental footprint left on your property.

The workshop occurs at the High Prairie Agriplex May 17 from 6-10 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The workshop is free to attend, but registration is required. Participants have the chance to win a rain barrel from the council. They will also receive the full Green Acreage Binder and other excellent resources.

To register, please call the council at [780] 523-9800.

St. Andrew’s getting more students

St. Andrew’s School will be getting students from McLennan for the 2017-18 school year.

The Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board of trustees approved a busing service to High Prairie from McLennan at its March 21 meeting.

Grades 7-12 students will be bused to St. Andrew’s School.

The service will provide direct 35-minute service to the school. The bus will have three designated stops in McLennan.

The decision was made in response to community requests from families in McLennan seeking to provide Catholic education for their children.

“The board is very excited to provide this busing service for the families of McLennan. Providing busing will make Catholic education once again accessible to Grades 7-12 students in the area,” said board chair Kelly Whalen.

He adds the service is possible only through community support.

Currently, 6-8 families in McLennan have shown interest in the new service. Other interested families are encouraged to call [1-800] 285-8712 for more information and/or to register their child.

Watershed AGM in Faust June 16

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council invites the public to join them at its 10th annual general meeting June 16 at the Faust Community Hall from 1-4 p.m.

During the meeting, reports are presented on activities over the past year, current projects, education and outreach initiatives, and more.

The council’s accountant, Bobby Halliday, will attend to present the 2016-17 financial review engagement.

The meeting is highlighted by a presentation: Alberta Water Council’s Lake Management Report and Recommendations, by Anuja Ramgoolam, AWC project manager.

After the meeting, a barbecue dinner at Bayshore Resort at 5:30 p.m. will be held. Everyone is invited to stay and go fishing for the evening. Boats will be available.

A board election for several positions also occurs. Only current council members are eligible to vote. If you wish to put your name forward for a board seat for election, you must fill out a Board of Director Nomination form.

Call Meghan Payne or Kaylyn Jackson at the council office at [780] 523-9800 for more information on the meeting.