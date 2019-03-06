News Briefs – March 6, 2019

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Double standard in PM’s office – MP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won’t fight for jobs in Alberta like he does in Quebec.

It’s the accusation made in a news release Feb. 28 by Arnold Viersen, MP Peace River – Westlock after hearing the explosive testimony former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould on the SNC-Lavalin affair.

“In the midst of this scandal, Justin Trudeau constantly maintains that every step of the way he ‘stood up for good jobs across this country.’ Except he’s not. It’s clear [he] is only interested in standing up for jobs in Quebec.”

Viersen points to Trudeau’s “sole motivation” for asking his former attorney general to potentially break the law, to protect 3,000 SNC Lavalin jobs in Quebec.

“Never mind that Alberta lost over 100,000 jobs and is still fighting to recover. Never mind that oil and gas companies continue to abandon projects because of Bills like C-48 and C-69.,” says Viersen.

Like his party, Viersen is calling for Trudeau’s resignation.

JCA receives $20,000 grant

Joussard will continue to be a great place to call home, thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Alberta Healthy Communities Initiative.

The grant creates safe, welcoming, and accessible walking trails, green spaces, and affordable food outlets in Alberta communities.

JCA will put the grant to good use. Within the next three years, JCA plans to plant fruit trees around the hamlet, build a community garden, and install benches and lighting along the walking trails.

The association plans on organizing a committee that will work with them to research new ideas and initiatives, that will help create a more vibrant and healthier hamlet.

“Our association is looking forward to working together with the residents of Joussard to build a safer, healthier, and more active community,” says JCA president Richard Simard.

Joussard was one of 69 communities in Alberta to receive a grant.

Better breakfast at St. Andrew’s

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division is implementing a new breakfast program for Grades K-4 at St. Andrew’s School.

The program is providing 214 free breakfasts each morning starting March 4. The program ends June 26.

“St. Andrew’s School is very pleased to offer this new breakfast program for our students,” says principal Marc Lamoureux.

“Studies show that kids learn better with proper nutrition, and we are looking forward to watching our students grow. We are confident that this program will provide a solid foundation for our students so they can reach their full potential.”

All breakfasts will follow Canada’s Food Guide and include four hot breakfasts and one cold breakfast on a five-day rotation.

The program will be run in the school by Yvonne’s Kitchen, which has operated the school’s cafeteria since September 2016.