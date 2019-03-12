News Briefs – March 13, 2019

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Woman dies in crash

A Driftpile woman has died in an accident near Joussard late last month.

Faust RCMP Cpl. Alex MacDonald says the two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 2 just outside the main entrance to the hamlet.

“The deceased driver lost control” while heading westbound “and made contact with another driver,” says MacDonald.

The name of the deceased driver, in her fifties, will not be released.

MacDonald says the driver in the other vehicle suffered extensive injuries and was transported to the High Prairie Regional Health Complex, then Edmonton, for further treatment.

No more GST on home heats, says MP

Campaign promises continue to be made although a federal election has yet to be called.

March 6, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced the next step in his plan to make life more affordable for Canadians.

A Conservative government will remove the GST from home heating and energy bills, which will save the average Canadian household $107 per year, reads a news release from Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen.

“Northern Albertans know that heating your home in the winter isn’t a luxury, it is a necessity,” says Viersen.

The plan is in response to Justin Trudeau’s plan to introduce a carbon tax, which increases the cost of everyday essentials like gasoline, groceries, and home heating. Viersen promises Conservatives will scrap the Liberals’ carbon tax.

“Our plan to remove the GST from home heating and energy bills is just one of the ways that a Conservative government will help Canadians get ahead,” says Viersen.

Lenten Lunches begin March 13

A long-standing tradition begins March 13 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

The annual Lenten Lunches begin and occur each Wednesday until April 17 just before Easter.

The church serves soup, sandwiches, beverages and desserts for $10 with all proceeds to the church.

Each week, there is a choice of six homemade soups and the sandwiches. Lunch occurs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to attend regardless of denomination to enjoy good food and fellowship.

Feds, Metis sign historic Accord

A recently-signed agreement will provide the Métis Nation with the authority and funding to create culturally relevant and supportive early learning and child care for Métis children and their families.

Metis leaders and federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jean-Yves Duclos, signed the Metis Nation Early Learning and Child Care Accord March 5.

“We are a proud, hard-working people, but many of our families struggle as the working poor,” says David Chartrand, vice-president and Minister of Social Development of the Métis National Council, and president of the Manitoba Metis Federation.

“For over 20 years the Metis have been left out of federally-funded Indigenous Early Learning Programs.”

The Government of Canada has spending up to $450.7 million to strengthen early learning and child care programs and services for Métis children.

Metis Nation governing members will identify priorities to improve programs.