News Briefs – June 21, 2017

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Runway project grounded

Plans by Big Lakes County to upgrade the runway at the High Prairie Airport have been grounded.

At its regular meeting June 14, council heard the news from CAO Roy Brideau that the project has been postponed.

“We cancelled the project because we couldn’t get funding from the province for 2017,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“It will proceed in 2018 with funding.”

At its regular meeting April 26, council approved a recommendation to complete the project as planned with the runway extension, assuming a grant amount of $500,000 from the provincial Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program – Community Airport Program.

Paving would have coincided with the overlay project along Highway 2 between Kinuso and Triangle.

The county received a tender price of $2,164,478, which including costs to upgrade and extend the runway by 500 feet, lighting, upgrades to an access road and engineering.

Boyfriend should pay “whole shot”

A 17-year-old Peavine girl will pay a few hundred dollars for driving an uninsured vehicle.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was fined $500 in High Prairie youth court June 12 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle without insurance.

Court heard she was driving her boyfriend’s vehicle after he asked her to drive because he was impaired, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“It’s a good reason to drive,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

Jong added her boyfriend might pay some of the money, but doubts it.

“I think he should pay the whole shot,” said the judge.

“It’s also a reminder to all of us that when we drive somebody else’s vehicle, we should make sure it is insured,” he added.

Network to talk property taxes

Property taxes with be the topic for the next High Prairie Business Support Network session June 22 at Northern Lakes College at noon.

“Our guest speaker will be Roland Schmidt, the director of finance for the Town of Slave Lake,” says Florence Shambare, network co-ordinator.

“He will highlight what property tax is and why there are differences in rates.”

A light lunch will be provided.

High Prairie BSN was initiated by Community Futures and local businesses in 2017. Its purpose is to identify and address local common workplace challenges and current labour market trends, share information, exchange ideas and build partnerships.

Blue Devils win silver medals

The High Prairie Mosquito Blue Devils baseball team captured a silver medal in a tournament in Fox Creek June 10-11.

The Blue Devils defeated High Prairie’s other mosquito team 6-5 and Fox Creek 17-14 to earn a berth in the championship game. The Blue Devils lost to the Manning Comets 9-2 in the final game.

The team is coached by Wade Deering. Leonell Hamelin is the assistant coach and the manager is Brandy Giroux. Players are Kahlen Anderson, Kohen Anderson, Mischa Deering, Tristan Grant, Isaiah Halcrow, Ryker Halcrow, Nechako Hamelin, Nolan Hamelin, Brody Kit, Tarek Laurin, Raygon Supernault and Jayla Willier.