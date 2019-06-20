News Briefs – June 19, 2019

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Roberts acquitted on all charges

A High Prairie woman is not guilty of three charges after a trial involving the shooting of her boyfriend in High Prairie provincial court.

High Prairie provincial court Judge D. R. Shynkar delivered his verdict June 11.

Jayne Marie Roberts appeared for trial in High Prairie provincial court May 28 on charges of discharging a firearm with intent to injure, aggravated assault, and disobeying an order of the court. The Oct. 31, 2018 incident left her boyfriend, Philip Rose, 47, also of High Prairie, in hospital for 13 days.

After the trial, Judge Shynkar said he needed more time to weigh the evidence after hearing testimony from the four RCMP constables who responded to the shooting, Rose and Roberts. The trial lasted just over five hours.

In the trial, the Crown had to prove the shooting was intentional beyond reasonable doubt and failed to do so, said Judge Shynkar. After hearing testimony, he declared there was reasonable doubt and could not find Roberts guilty of any charges.

Vandalism at old hospital ongoing

It seems some people just can’t leave the old hospital alone.

Reports of vandalism at the site continue, High Prairie town council heard at its June 11 meeting, with six people being caught illegally on location.

Councillor Brian Gilroy said he heard some “young people” were inside the closed facility.

“How is it being dealt with?” he asked.

Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom said Alberta Health Services is looking at installing cameras to catch future culprits. He added windows were being smashed at the building.

Council asked for ongoing documented vandalism reports to present to the Alberta government in hopes of the site being demolished as soon as possible.

Celebration at Eagle’s Nest June 21

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre will be taking its National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration to Enilda June 21.

Events run from 5-9 p.m. while the centre also celebrates the soft re-opening of the facility.

Free stew and bannock will be supplied and hamburgers and hotdogs for sale, as well as a concession stand.

Plenty of activities will keep children and adults busy. A bean bag tournament, moose calling contest, jigging contest, balloon toss, face painting, a merchandise bingo and door prizes will all be part of the fun.

The Lakeside Country Band featuring William Shaw will provide live music.

The event is free to attend.

Library celebrates Indigenous Day

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is not the only organization celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21.

The High Prairie Municipal Library will be serving free traditional Indian tacos and beverages from noon to 2 p.m. at the library.

The library is also providing space to exhibit some of the fine work of local Indigenous artists throughout the library. Everyone is encouraged to attend the free event to celebrate with staff.