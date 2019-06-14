News Briefs – June 12, 2019

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Police rule death to be a homicide

The death of a man who died in a fire 20 km west of Slave Lake May 31 has been ruled to be a homicide.

An autopsy was completed on June 4 at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton on Darren Dawson, 30, but the cause of death was not released.

“No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” says an RCMP news release.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters says just after 1:30 a.m., Slave Lake RCMP and Fire Services were dispatched to the fire.

“While putting out the fire, a body was discovered at the scene. This fire is not part of the wildfire that continues to burn in the area,” says Peters.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the matter.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have information on this case to contact the Slave Lake RCMP at [780] 849-3045, or Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].

Rain welcomed, fire ban lifted

Effective June 4 at 4 p.m., the fire ban and off-highway vehicle restriction was lifted for the Slave Lake Forest Area section of the Forest Protection Area.

In conjunction with the Slave Lake Forest Area, Big Lakes County, Town of High Prairie, and Town of Slave Lake have also lifted the fire ban and OHV restriction in the Non-Forest Protection Area.

Fire hazards in the region were high for several weeks before rain fell last week alleviating the problem. Hot, dry weather, if it returns, will prompt officials to take action again, however.

Contact Big Lakes County Fire Services prevention officer, Bill Lesiuk, at [780] 507-9895 or email FireGuardian@biglakescounty.ca for updated information.

Al always, never leave a campfire unattended. Soak it, stir it, and soak it again until cool to the touch to ensure it is extinguished.

McMahon new VP at Kinuso School

Jodi McMahon will be the new vice-principal at Kinuso School starting in September, says an High Prairie School Division news release dated May 8.

She will succeed Brita Goldie who is moving on to a new role outside of HPSD.

Mahon has 23 years of teaching experience with the past three years as a vice-principal. She was also an instructor of the Bachelor of Education program at Aurora College, through the University of Saskatchewan.

McMahon has a Bachelor of Education from Acadia University and a Bachelor of Arts from Dalhousie University.

County supports Kinosayo Museum

Big Lakes County council is endorsing a grant application for a Kinuso organization.

At its regular meeting May 22, council approved a letter of support for Kinosayo Museum for its application for a Community Facility Enhancement Program grant.

The museum society is seeking money to complete the finishing touches of Phase 2 of its machine shed project, which includes a foundation, signage and removing trees.

CFEP funding provides financial assistance to acquire, build, purchase, repair, renovate, upgrade or expand sports, recreational, cultural or other related public-use community facilities in Alberta.