News Briefs – July 4, 2018

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Holy Family names St. Andrew’s VP

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division is pleased to welcome Robert Nieman as the vice principal at St. Andrew’s School, commencing in the 2018-19 school year.

Nieman is currently a Math and Science teacher at Kehewin Community Education Centre, a school dedicated to promoting and preserving Cree Culture, located near Bonnyville. Formerly, he was the principal of Manning Paul Rowe Junior/Senior School in Manning. He brings a wealth of experience as a teacher and administrator, specializing in Math and Science.

“We are very excited to welcome Robert to HFCRD,” says Holy Family Supt. Betty Turpin. “He has extensive experience in Catholic education and with Cree Culture, and will be a fantastic fit for the St. Andrew’s School community.

“I am confident that Bob’s wide range of gifts and talents will be a wonderful benefit to the students and staff of St. Andrew’s School,” she adds.

Nieman is originally from Saskatchewan, and graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Commerce and from the University of Regina with a Bachelor of Education. He began his teaching career in 1989, and has many years of experience in a variety of roles including 17 years of experience in Catholic education.

Nieman is looking forward to his new challenge.

“I am very excited to be starting with HFCRD,” says Nieman.

“I am looking forward to living in High Prairie and with the staff at St. Andrew’s as well as being a part of St. Paul’s Parish,” he adds

Ram new principal at Gift Lake

Northland School Division is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Ram as Gift Lake School principal.

Ram brings over 17 years of teaching and school administration experience to the division.

Before joining Gift Lake, Ram was program manager at Trade Winds to Success, where he facilitated and coordinated curriculum for First Nation, Metis and Inuit students interested in entering trades.

“I am pleased and honoured to join Northland School Division as well as the staff and students as the new principal of Gift Lake School,” says Ram.

“I look forward to the collaborative work that we will be pursuing as staff, parents and community in ensuring the success of our students,” he adds.

From 2011-14, Ram served as principal at Seba Beach School, which is part of Parkland School Division, just west of Edmonton. During his tenure at Seba Beach School, Ram developed a school-wide literacy and numeracy program.

In 1999, Ram graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Education Degree. His major is in biological sciences and a minor in physical education.