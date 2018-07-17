News Briefs – July 18, 2018

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Wilson named VP at Joussard

Kienan Wilson has been appointed vice-principal of Joussard School.

Wilson joined the school as a teacher in September 2017 after teaching several years at Atikameg School, reads a High Prairie School Division news release.

Previously, Wilson was an educational outreach specialist facilitating science-based educational outreach programs for Indigenous communities in Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. He was also a literacy coach at Sherbrooke Public School.

Wilson has a Bachelor of Education from Lakehead University and a Bachelor of Environmental Studies from York University.

Fleming joins E.W. Pratt staff

High Prairie School Division also announced Lyndsay Fleming has been named the new vice-principal at E.W. Pratt High School for the 2018-19 school year.

Fleming succeeds Brad Corless, who returns to the classroom after three years in the position.

In addition to six years of teaching experience, Fleming has served five years in leadership roles as a student support services co-ordinator and inclusive education instructor, and instruction co-ordinator in the Little Red River Cree Nation based in John D’Or Prairie. She has also been an acting administrator for a number of years.

Fleming has a Masters of Advanced Special Education from Concordia University, a Bachelor of Education from York University, and a Bachelor of Arts, also from York University.

Corless has been with HPSD for 10 years, the last three at Pratt. He is also completing a locally developed course on mythology. It will mark the first time a teacher for HPSD has created a locally-developed course in the division.

EAS gets nod from Northland

Northland School Division is showing its appreciation to Ever Active Schools in nominating the organization for the Alberta School Boards Association Friends of Education award.

The decision was reached at the board’s June 21 meeting.

The award recognizes organizations in the community who have made a special contribution to education.

“I am honoured to receive this award on behalf of the team at Ever Active Schools,” says Brian Torrance, director, Ever Active Schools.

“It’s an honour to work alongside NSD and communities within the district with creating sustainable healthy school communities that enable optimal health and learning.”

Northland chair Maddy Daniels cites a beneficial working relationship with EAS.

“EAS has actively worked with us to improve health and wellness in NSD school communities. As a result, students, parents, staff and community members are more aware of healthy eating, physical activity and mental health and how it impacts their learning and lives.”

EAS will be recognized at the ASBA Zone 1 Fall Awards Ceremony in September.