News Briefs – January 23, 2019

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Chamber to hold election forums

Provincial and federal elections are both scheduled this year, so the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce is taking steps to give the public a chance to question the candidates.

The chamber discussed plans at its Jan. 17 meeting to host an all-candidates’ forum for the provincial election in spring and a federal election scheduled for Oct. 21.

The chamber traditionally holds the forums for all elections, usually at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Man takes action to save forest

A Big Lakes County resident has initiated a plan to protect wildlife in an area near Faust.

“I want to save some of our forest south of Faust,” says Roy New.

New requested support from Big Lakes County council at its regular meeting Dec. 12. He appeared asking for an area to be designated under environmental protection.

“This is the place we really need one,” New says. “We’re losing a lot of animals.

New is drafting a request to Alberta Environment and Parks Minister Shannon Phillips.

“I have been talking to people in the community and they want a place where we can preserve wildlife,” New says.

Council plans to gather information before making a decision.

Indigenous atlases for students

The Alberta government is providing every Alberta junior high school and senior high school with a copy of the Canadian Geographic Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada.

The initiative is to help bring First Nations, Métis and Inuit history and contributions to life in classrooms across the province.

As part of the Alberta government’s commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, students will learn about the history and legacy of residential schools and the history of First Nations, Métis and Inuit in Canada.

In Alberta, it is mandatory that current and future kindergarten to Grade 12 curriculum includes student learning outcomes specific to First Nations, Métis and Inuit perspectives and experiences.

The four-volume print atlas set is accompanied by an interactive Website and an educational app. Three of the books in the atlas cover First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples and perspectives. The fourth focuses on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and residential schools.

Laws keep safety as top priority

Motorists now have fewer restrictions driving through highway construction zones.

“One of the major complaints we hear every year is that reduced speed limits are enforced when it’s obvious no work is occurring at the construction site,” Transportation Minister Brian Mason says.

“Changes will make sure our construction workers are safe as they build our roadways, while also helping commuters spend less time in traffic.”

Contractors are now required to cover speed reduction signage in a construction zone that has no workers present and no safety concerns.

The government is also limiting the distance of highway lane closures, making sure signs leading to construction zones are consistent and creating longer transition zones for slowing down.

Speed reductions will continue to be enforced when and where necessary to protect highway workers and travelers.