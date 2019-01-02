News Briefs – January 2, 2019

Stewart McIntyre

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Holy Family selects VP

Stewart McIntyre is the new acting vice principal at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie.

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division made the announcement Dec. 19.

McIntyre has taught at St. Andrew’s School for 10 years. He takes over after the sudden passing of former vice principal Robert Nieman in November 2018.

“Stewart is an experienced teacher who is very familiar with the St. Andrew’s School community,” says Holy Family Supt. Betty Turpin.

“We look forward to working with him in this new capacity,” she adds.

Stewart was born and raised in Glace Bay, N.S. During his 10 years at St. Andrew’s School, he has served in a variety of roles primarily in the junior/senior high Math and Science areas, as well as his current position of athletic director.

Stewart enjoys spending time with his wife Amy, who also teaches at St. Andrew’s School, and their children, Brooklyn and Ryder.



Pipelines can solve problem, says MP

Building pipelines to get Alberta’s energy to market is a better solution than a Liberal plan to buy Albertans off with their own money.

“The prime minister believes handing our own money back to us will make us forget all his efforts to shut down our oil and gas industry,” says Peace River–Westlock MP Arnold Viersen in a Dec. 19 news release.

“Justin Trudeau could fix this problem without taxpayer dollars by changing direction and repealing his no-more-pipelines Bill C-69.”

Viersen says Liberal policies are unfairly targeting Alberta’s oil and gas producers. As a result, parents are losing their jobs, families are losing their homes, businesses are going bankrupt and communities are struggling.



Rehn meets with Scheer

United Conservative Party candidate for Lesser Slave Lake, Pat Rehn, agrees it’s time to build pipelines.

Rehn, who met with Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer in Edmonton Dec. 19, expressed dismay over the fact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has overseen the cancellation or delay of four major pipelines which would have taken Alberta product to market.

Rehn says the actions have caused multiple spinoff issues, including the sky-high oil differential, record levels of unemployment, and the decreasing capacity for grain and lumber shipments by rail.

Until there are shovels in the ground on a pipeline to tidewater, Rehn will be sounding the alarm to every federal politician who listens.

“This isn’t just about oil, it’s about grain and lumber too. It’s about the future of all our key industries,” Rehn says.

“A pipeline to tidewater will fix a lot of the problems we’re facing and create thousands of good jobs.”

Rehn was also pleased to hear Scheer remains committed to scrapping the carbon tax.