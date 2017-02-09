News Briefs – February 8, 2017

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lasagna dinner Feb. 21

Interested in helping the Grade 9 Travel Club at St. Andrew’s School go to Toronto?

The club’s annual lasagna dinner will be held Feb. 21 in the school gym starting at 5:30 p.m. Homemade lasagna is the menu item for this popular dinner, which raises money for the club to pay for its annual trip. Beverages are included in the price.

Tickets are $12 per plate while children five years and under dine for only $5 per plate. Tickets are available by calling [780] 523-5114 or [780] 523-8649, or from any St. Andrew’s Grade 9 student.

Door prizes will also be given away and a silent auction held to raise more money.

Whitford leads reconciliation

An Appreciation Inquiry Workshop on Residential School Reconciliation will be held Feb. 25 at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie.

The workshop will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

The presenter, Dennis Whitford, is a member of the Canadian Catholic Aboriginal Council of the Canadian Bishop’s Conference.

The goal of the day is to create new strategies in building the future together as Canadian people of faith.

The workshop is intended for all sectors of Canadian society: indigenous, non-indigenous, new arrivals to Canada and for those who have been here for many generations.

There is no cost to attend the workshop and the registration deadline is Feb. 16.

For more information, please call Amy Norland at [780] 536-2656.

Healing Our Hearts Feb. 25

Want to join other people of all cultures and ethnic backgrounds for a celebration as one community?

The High Prairie Community Round Dance will be held Feb. 25 at the St. Andrew’s School gym. The pipe ceremony kicks off the event, which goes to about midnight. The feast is at 5:30 p.m. and the round dance at 6:30 p.m.

Giveaways, a raffle table and 50/50 draws are also a part of the evening. Vendors and crafters will be selling their products.

Absolutely no drugs and/or alcohol will be permitted on location.

The dance is sponsored by the High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency Committee, Indian Residential Program, and Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council.

For more information, please contact George Desjarlais at [780] 709-6149, Wendy Goulet at [780] 624-6316, or Kim Dumont at [780] 523-0945.

Black Tie Dinner & Dance Gala Feb. 18

There is still time to purchase tickets for the Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter Black Tie Dinner and Dance Gala Feb. 18.

The gala is being held as a fundraiser and to celebrate the shelter’s 25th anniversary.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with cocktails served. Dinner is at 6 p.m., a virtual tour and speeches at 7 p.m. and the dance featuring Midnight Thunder from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Corporate sponsorships are available by calling Beryl Willier or Becky Belcourt at [780] 523-2929.

Dress is formal. Tickets are $50 advance, $60 at the door or $400 per table. Please enquire about the size of the table.

The gala is being held at the Edmo Peyre Hall at the rodeo grounds.

Invasive species workshop April 12

It’s a problem that should concern everyone. Learning about invasive species is critical to the health of local lakes and rivers.

As a result, the Lesser Slave Watershed Council and the Government of Alberta’s Aquatic Invasive Species Team are delivering a free, informative workshop at the Faust Community Centre April 12. The workshop is designed to share information about the invasive species threatening Lesser Slave Lake and its health.

Everyone is invited to attend the workshop. They may have an interest in the tourism and recreation industry, are anglers, fishing tournament organizers, campground owners and anyone else who may be concerned about the region’s invasive species.

This event is free to attend, however, pre-registration is necessary for catering purposes.

Call the watershed council office at [780] 523-9800 or email info@lswc.ca to register.

Lost Arts program continues

Making candles and woodworking are on the agenda at the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Lost Arts program the next few weeks.

Children and youth will learn to make candles Feb. 4, 11 & 25, and enjoy woodworking on March 4, 11, 18, 25 and April 1.

The Lost Arts program is for children 6-13 years and runs from 2-3 p.m. A pre-registration fee of a toonie is required. Registration is limited.

Northland breaks ground on project

A new pathway for Northland School Division students to complete high school officially began Feb. 1.

NSD launched the Flexible Learning Pilot Program in partnership with Career Pathways School. Over the next few months, six high school students from across NSD will continue their journey toward graduation through a blended learning environment.

“This is new territory for NSD61,” says Supt. of Schools Gord Atkinson. “This pilot program allows students to work toward high school completion in their community. We are launching the program with a small group to ensure it runs smoothly before determining whether to progress to full implementation in 2017-18.”

The online learning environment includes core courses such as Language Arts, Science, Social Studies and Math.

PTA raffle in full swing

Need a new vehicle or $35,000 in cold, hard cash?

Everyone does so why not purchase a ticket in the Triangle Pioneer Thresherman’s Association raffle?

If you win, you can take home the cash or choose between three vehicles: a 2017 Ford Explorer XLT valued at $47,301; a 2017 Jeep Cherokee valued at $47,029; or a 2017 GMC Acadia valued at $47,932.

The 1,000 tickets printed sell for $100 each and are available at Revolution Ford, Big Lakes Dodge, Revolution Chevrolet, NAPA and Max Fuels.

The draw date is June 25 at the annual Mud Bog and Demolition Derby.

Proceeds go toward completion of the new hall and for the replacement of playground equipment.

The association reminds the public that their dinner theatre will be held March 24 and the Hoedown Jamboree July 20-23. Visit their Website at www.trianglehall.com for details.