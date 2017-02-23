News Briefs – February 22, 2017

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Enjoy pancakes on Shrove Tuesday

St. Mark’s Anglican Church’s annual Shrove Tuesday pancake lunch will be held Feb. 28 at the parish hall.

The lunch begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Cost is only $5 per person for a delicious lunch that includes pancakes, sausages, eggs, coffee, juice and fellowship.

Everyone is welcome regardless of denomination.

County appoints fire guardians

Two fire guardians have been named by Big Lakes County for the 2017 fire season.

At its regular meeting Feb. 8, council appointed Angela Paul for the areas of Gilwood South and High Prairie and area around Big Meadow. Ken Murdoch was appointed for the area of Grouard north.

“Each year, in accordance with the Forest and Prairie Protection Act, the county is responsible to appoint fire guardians who are responsible to issue fire permits and help educate residents on safe burning practices during the fire season March 1 to Oct. 31,” states a report from Jordan Panasiuk, director of community services.

Both positions were duly posted to recruit.

JCA Ice Fishing Tournament March 11

The popular Joussard Community Association Ice Fishing Tournament is slated for March 11 on Lesser Slave Lake.

Anyone interested in entering would be advised to do so soon, as the event fills quickly.

Prizes are dependent on entries, with first place receiving 30 per cent, second place 20 per cent and third place 10 per cent.

Registration is from 7:30-8:45 a.m. at the JCA Hall. All entrants must be present during the reading of the rules. Fishermen are reminded to be aware of new provincial rules.

Each team is comprised of two people and fishing ends at 4 p.m. The entry fee is $100 per team, which includes registration, supper, snacks, coffee, tea and juice.

For more information, please call Jeanette Willier at [780] 523-0769 or Judy Fortier at [780] 536-7247.

Dinner Theatre at Triangle March 24

An enjoyable evening is promised to all at a dinner theatre at Triangle March 24.

The Rock ‘n Roll Country Comedy Show, featuring entertainers Richard and Deborah Popovich, will delight and entertain everyone as they blend the perfect dash of comedy into a mix of famous classic country songs.

Tickets are $40 each and available at NAPA Auto Parts, Max Fuel Distributors and at the door. A cash bar will be available.

Doors open at 6 p.m., supper is served at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8:15 p.m.

For more information, please call [780] 523-4010.

The show is hosted by the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association.

Invasive species workshop April 12

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council and the Government of Alberta’s Aquatic Invasive Species Team are delivering a free, informative workshop at the Faust Community Centre April 12. The workshop is designed to share information about the invasive species threatening Lesser Slave Lake and its health.

Everyone interested is invited to attend the free workshop.

Call the watershed council office at [780] 523-9800 or email info@lswc.ca to register.

Lasagna dinner Feb. 21

Interested in helping the Grade 9 Travel Club at St. Andrew’s School go to Toronto?

The club’s annual lasagna dinner will be held Feb. 21 in the school gym starting at 5:30 p.m. Homemade lasagna is the menu item for this popular dinner, which raises money for the club to pay for its annual trip. Beverages are included in the price.

Tickets are $12 per plate while children five years and under dine for only $5 per plate. Tickets are available by calling [780] 523-5114 or [780] 523-8649, or from any St. Andrew’s Grade 9 student.

Door prizes will also be given away and a silent auction held to raise more money.

Whitford leads workshop Feb. 25

An Appreciation Inquiry Workshop on Residential School Reconciliation will be held Feb. 25 at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in High Prairie.

The workshop will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

The presenter, Dennis Whitford, is a member of the Canadian Catholic Aboriginal Council of the Canadian Bishop’s Conference.

The goal of the day is to create new strategies in building the future together as Canadian people of faith.

The workshop is intended for all sectors of Canadian society: indigenous, non-indigenous, new arrivals to Canada and for those who have been here for many generations.

There is no cost to attend the workshop and the registration deadline is Feb. 16.

For more information, please call Amy Norland at [780] 536-2656.

Quilter’s contest begins

Calling all quilters! It’s time to put your artistic talents to good use in making a historic sesquicentennial quilt.

Ten winning blocks will be selected for the quilt, each measuring 12 1/2 square inch blocks. The theme is Canada’s 150th. Nine blocks will be selected for the quilt, to be made by members of the High Prairie Quilt Guild, with the tenth placed in the new sesquicentennial time capsule. The quilt will be displayed at the guild’s annual show and sale in Oct. 20-22.

The contest is sponsored by the Town of High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee and implemented by the quilt guild.

The deadline for submission is May 22.

For more details, please contact Helen Carrier at [780] 536-5520 or Colleen Greer at [780] 523-6323.

Communities in Bloom gets invitation

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association has received an invitation to enter the Communities in Bloom contest.

High Prairie is a past contestant in the contest, winning in 2004. It has been several years since the town participated.

Specifically, the town was asked to participate in the Canada 150 category of the CIB contest. It is a one-time contest celebrating the sesquicentennial.

Cost to enter is $672, plus hotel and transportation expenses for two judges for two days.

Beautification will consider the matter at its March 15 meeting. Deadline is Feb. 28 but extensions will be granted, if necessary.