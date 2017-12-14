News Briefs – December 13, 2017

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Hamper program needs donations

Donations are still needed and being accepted for the Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services Christmas Angels program.



“We’re rolling around to the holiday season once again and FCSS is already working on this year’s hamper program,” says LaRetta Casavant, outreach worker for Joussard.



“Since this is completely funded by donations, we ask for contributions of cash in order to buy groceries that make up healthy, standardized hamper boxes for the recipients,” she says.



Each year, residents donate to the program so that FCSS is able to distribute food hampers and toys to individuals and families within Big Lakes communities who may need a little extra help at the holidays.



Donations and applications for this year and next are accepted at FCSS offices and at the county office in High Prairie.



Cheques may be payable to Big Lakes County and may be mailed to Big Lakes County, Box 239, High Prairie, AB, T0G 1E0.

Identity of homicide victim confirmed

Desmarais RCMP confirmed on Dec. 7 the identity of a homicide victim at the Bigstone Cree Nation on Dec. 2.



Marvin Brian Auger’s death was determined to be a homicide after the completion of an autopsy in Edmonton at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Dec. 6, reports Cpl. Hal Turnbull, RCMP “K” Division.



Auger was 47.



“Evidence obtained to date indicates that Auger was shot and killed inside his home sometime around the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017,” says Turnbull.



Investigators know there are individuals with knowledge of the incident. They want to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Auger on or shortly before Oct. 26.



If callers wish to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].

Batteries stolen near Gift Lake

High Prairie RCMP are investigating the theft of batteries from a cell tower at Gift Lake.



Police received a call on Dec. 5 reporting the theft of two industrial size batteries.



“The ongoing investigation suggests the theft occurred sometime before Nov. 27,” writes Sgt. George Cameron of the High Prairie detachment in a news release.



The value of each battery is about $358.



Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370.



If callers wish to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].

Thief seizes perfect opportunity

No matter where you are, always lock your doors or risk having a thief steal your vehicle.



During the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Swan Hills RCMP responded to separate complaints of 12 vehicles being entered into at various residential areas.



“All vehicles with the exception of one had been left unlocked,” writes Cpl. Chris Warren, RCMP Media Relations Group.



“Contents including but not limited to small change, a cell phone, sunglasses, gas cards, and a wallet were taken by unknown suspect[s].”



During the same time period, a 2017 white Dodge Journey was also stolen. Police advised on Dec. 7 that the stolen Dodge was recovered.