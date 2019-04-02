News Briefs – April 3, 2019

Left-right, UCP Lesser Slave Lake candidate Pat Rehn, Vanderwell Contractors general manager Ken Vanderwell, and UCP Athabasca- Barrhead-Westlock candidate Glenn van Dijken, at the announcement March 24.

Fire will not disrupt service

Parents wanting to contact the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division head office in Peace River will still be able to do so after a fire the afternoon of March 21.



“Please be reassured that there will be no interruptions to central services as we move forward,” reads a news release from Holy Family.



The fire began in a storage room in the basement and spread up the south side wall. All staff members were safely evacuated, 911 was called and fire extinguishers were used safely outside the building to minimize the fire damage. First responders arrived promptly and began extinguishing the fire.



Fire damage was limited to the south wall, however there is significant smoke damage in the entire building. As a result, the Catholic Conference Centre will be closed for a minimum of four months.



The cause of the fire is undetermined.



HFCRD is currently in the process of finding temporary office space and will announce the location as soon as possible.



Holy Family’s phone number is [780] 624-3956.

Rehn releases UCP forestry policy

United Conservative Party Lesser Slave Lake candidate Pat Rehn joined UCP Athabasca- Barrhead-Westlock candidate Glenn van Dijken at the Vanderwell Sawmill March 24 to help announce the party’s policy for the forestry industry.



Rehn says the Forestry Jobs Guarantee will protect Alberta forestry companies and workers, while helping them find new economic opportunities at home and abroad.



Part of the plan includes a UCP government will fight dishonest, foreign-funded attacks; implement new marketing supports; support the spread of the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic; and work with forestry companies and their workers to establish stable, strategic and outcome-based regulations to preserve Alberta’s forests for future generations.



“This industry matters, especially in Lesser Slave Lake, where so many livelihoods depend on forestry and sawmilling to make ends meet,” Rehn says, who has worked in the forestry and sawmilling industry for close to 40 years.



“A UCP government will ensure this industry is strong and competitive for generations to come.”



Alberta’s 100-year-old forestry industry is the third largest resource sector, directly and indirectly providing around 40,000 jobs to families.