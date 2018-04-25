News Briefs – April 25, 2018



Red Apple grand opening May 19

Red Apple Store is coming to High Prairie.

“We are very excited to celebrate with the High Prairie community as we officially open the doors to our new Red Apple store in May,” writes Rawshan Alam, marketing specialist – community engagement on April 18.

The local store is undergoing renovations.

The grand opening is set for May 19 at 9 a.m. with the public invited to attend the celebration and check out the store.

Red Apple Stores Inc. is a nationwide chain of 150 value stores, serving Canadians in small communities, under the Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop banners.

More support for Humboldt Broncos

Freson Bros. has started an education fund for the children of the Humboldt Broncos coach and longtime friend, Darcy Haugan, and a fund for player, Parker Tobin.

Customers are also being given the opportunity to take part, says Freson Bros. marketing coordinator Tamara Evans.

“We want to extend the opportunity for customers to donate their filled Smart Shopper cards where we will add $1 for every card donated to the funds,” writes Evans in an April 12 e-mail.

Customers can also donate cash.

Freson Bros. is starting the education fund for Haugan’s children with a $25,000 donation. They are also starting the Tobin fund with a $2,500.

Mother’s Day Tea at library May 13

If you want to spend some special time with your mother, but have someone else take care of the details, the High Prairie Municipal Library has the answer for you.

The library is hosting a Mother’s Day Tea May 13 from 2:30-4 p.m. Join the staff for tea, snacks, photos and crafts.

Cost is $3 per adult or $2 per child age 6-10 years. Space is limited so please register early by calling the library at [780] 523-3838.

Traditional Powwow May 5

The fourth annual High Prairie Traditional Powwow is coming to town May 5 and promises to be as big and better than last year.

More than 1,000 people have attended the free powwow in past years, held annually in the Sports Palace.

The event celebrates the spirit of reconciliation and a cultural legacy created by ancestors.

“The powwow is an excellent way to share this legacy with children, youth families, and community members,” writes co-chair Cheryl Kachuk.

Dancing and drumming will be in the spotlight at the powwow, which also features free soup and bannock, and Native crafts for sale.

A pipe ceremony occurs at 9:30 a.m. while the grand entries are at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.