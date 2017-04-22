News Briefs – April 19, 2017

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Smoky River Golf Course B&E

On April 1, McLennan RCMP responded to a break and enter complaint at the Smoky River Golf Course in McLennan.

During the B&E a TV, a digital photo frame and golf cart keys were stolen. The suspect(s) gained entry through the main door and damaged it.

If you have information about this crime, please call the McLennan RCMP at [780] 324-3086.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS].

Gospel Sing returns April 30

Another evening of Christian Community Gospel Sing is scheduled for April 30 at the Nazarene Church of High Prairie from 6-8 p.m.

Held on the fifth Sunday of a month, the evening of popular hymns and choruses of worship unites the churches of the High Prairie region.

Since the event was started Nov. 30, 2014, the Gospel Sing has featured a variety of music and musicians.

Singers, musicians and groups are invited to share in music in A Celebration of the Christian Faith.

Future evenings in 2017 are set for July 30, Oct. 29, and Dec. 31.

For more information, phone church Nazarene Pastor Brian Gilroy at [780] 523-8284 or Lighthouse Community Church Pastor Pat O’Rourke at [780] 523-4139.

MP Viersen rises in the House

Peace River Westlock MP Arnold Viersen questioned the federal Liberal government about First Nations financial transparency during debate in the House of Commons on April 6.

“Mr. Speaker, in 2015, the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs announced that the Liberals would no longer be enforcing the First Nations Financial Transparency Act,” said Viersen, recorded in Hansard.

“She also promised that she would work in full partnership with First Nations leaders and organizations to increase accountability and transparency.

“Now we have learned that the Liberals have done nothing for six months, except to consider a plan for consultation and that consultation has never taken place.”

Then came the question to Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett.

“Will the minister stop betraying First Nations band members like Charmaine Stick and empower these men and women in their fight for transparency?”

Bennett responded.

“Mr. Speaker, everyone, including First Nations governments, supports transparency and accountability.

“Since last summer, we have been working with indigenous organizations, including the [Assembly of First Nations] special committee and the Aboriginal Financial Officers Association, on ways to enhance mutual accountability.

“The government is also reaching out to community members and leadership through comprehensive online engagement and is planning in-person sessions across the country over the coming months.”

Bennett added the government will continue to work in full partnership with First Nations to improve mutual accountability and transparency.