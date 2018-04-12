News Briefs – April 11, 2018

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Saints will defend title on home turf

Last year, the High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Howling Wolves hand games team won the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games Tournament at Manning April 28.



This year, St. Andrew’s will defend the title on their home turf.



Holy Family announced March 28 that St. Andrew’s School will host the 12th Annual HFCRD Cultural Hand Games Tournament April 13.



“Our school is looking forward to hosting this year’s Hand Games Tournament and we invite our community to watch this traditional First Nations game,” says St. Andrew’s School principal Marc Lamoureux.



“This event is a wonderful celebration that gives students the opportunity to learn more about First Nations culture. We are looking forward to this great event!”



Each year, elementary and junior high students from across the division form teams and compete in the day-long tournament. The tournament is just one of the many ways that Holy Family infuses First Nations culture in all schools.



The public is invited from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to watch the teams in action in the school gymnasium.



The public event schedule is as follows: grand entry at 10 a.m.; tournament begins at 10:30 a.m.; lunch break at noon; and awards and presentations at 1:30 p.m.

College expands dual credit programs

Northern Lakes College announced March 28 that it is partnering with five school divisions to offer new dual credit program opportunities.



Partnering with NLC are the Peace Wapiti School Division, Peace River School Division, Grande Prairie Public School District, Grande Prairie Catholic School District, and the Kee Tas Kee Now Educational Authority. Each division received a $50,000 grant to implement new dual credit opportunities in their schools.



“We are excited about our collaboration with the school divisions and the difference the dual credit programs will make for high school students transitioning to post-secondary learning,” says Cyndy Lorincz, dean of student services at NLC.



“By expanding the number of learner pathways, we anticipate that high school students will be able to enhance their learning and work towards completing their high school diploma while gaining advancement towards a NLC post-secondary credential.”

Salary review concerns HPSD board

High Prairie School Division trustees are strongly concerned about an analysis and review of salaries for superintendents.



At its monthly board meeting Feb. 21, the board discussed the comparative analysis prepared by the Alberta School Boards Association, says a March 21 news release.



The board decided to send a letter to the ASBA, focusing on key areas of concern.



“Those areas included the purpose and intended outcome of the survey, the lack of input from ASBA directors to review the data, and the data itself which was found to be flawed which has resulted in a wealth of misinformation being circulated,” says HPSD chair Tammy Henkel.



She adds many other boards have also condemned the survey.



The issue is unrelated to the announcement March 12 by Education Minister David Eggen to review and temporarily freeze superintendents’ salaries and benefits.