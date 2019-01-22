Newly-formed arts group planning fundraiser

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The newly-formed High Prairie and Area Community Arts Society is having a meeting Jan. 23 and the pubic is invited.



The group, which is completing paperwork to be incorporated as a society, is planning fundraising events. The fundraiser on the agenda is a proposed spaghetti supper.



Last year, the group began meeting to see if there was enough interest moving forward. One of the society’s purposes is to eventually hold live theatre performances so money is needed for props, etc.



The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Smitty’s Restaurant in the back room. If interested, you are more than welcome to attend.



For more information, please call Laura Kemp at [780] 523-8074.