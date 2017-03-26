New volunteer screening program improves safety

Spotlight Staff

Alberta non-profit organizations now have access to new tools to help strengthen the safety and security of the most vulnerable Albertans.

Developed with the input of non-profit voluntary sector stakeholders and police agencies, Alberta Culture and Tourism’s new Volunteer Screening Program will assist non-profit organizations with a range of resources to help reinforce existing volunteer screening practices or establish robust new ones, states a Government of Alberta news release.

“Helping non-profits to provide a safe and secure environment for Alberta youth and other vulnerable clients using the services these organizations provide is a priority,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda says.

“The Volunteer Screening Program adds another layer of scrutiny to volunteer recruitment and screening.

“The new tools and training resources, available free of charge to all Alberta non-profits, will help organizations develop practices to identify potential risks beyond police information checks.”

Tools and training provided through the program will help organizations conduct a more thorough assessment of potential volunteers from the applications stage through interviews and reference checks to ongoing support, supervision and evaluation.

Funding support for the cost of vulnerable sector police checks for eligible non-profit organizations will continue to be available through the program.

A total of $44,000 has also been allocated to fund a limited number of Screening Development Grants.

Eligible organizations can apply for a maximum of $2,000 to support efforts to build effective screening programs and practices.

In addition to identifying potential risks, effective screening also helps organizations better match the skills and experiences of volunteers with the right role in the organization.

The Volunteer Screening Program is a unique partnership funded by Alberta Culture and Tourism and administered and delivered by Volunteer Alberta.

The program expands upon the existing Volunteer Police Information Check Program with a strong focus on education to support the development and enhancement of volunteer screening and management programs through online resources, learning modules, webinars and workshops.

Full program details and links to Volunteer Screening Program resources are available online at the Volunteer Alberta website at volunteeralberta.ab.ca/volunteer-screening-program.