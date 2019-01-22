New voices welcomed by AHS

Vacancies available to serve on health council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie area residents have an opportunity to have a voice to improve local public health care.



Alberta Health Services invites applications for the Lesser Slave Lake Health Advisory Council for a three-year term, says a news release Jan. 16.



Deadline for applications is Feb. 1.



Terms for three of four local members expire in 2019. Connie McKee of Grouard and chair Ken Matthews of High Prairie complete their terms on June 30. Lindsay Davies of High Prairie serves until Sept. 30.



Debbie Rose of High Prairie completes her term Sept. 30, 2021.



Alberta Health values the volunteers.



“We are committed to ensure all Albertans have access to the best public healthcare available when and where they need it,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says.



“We want to hear from local people so we can improve the care and services in our communities and homes.”



Up to 15 people serve on a health advisory council.



Members are:

eager to engage members of their community to learn what healthcare services are working well, and where improvements can be made.

interested in participating in dialogue with AHS that will lead to creative solutions to healthcare services across Alberta.





Members are also being recruited for the Cancer Provincial Advisory Council and the Addiction and Mental Health Provincial Advisory Council.



All advisory councils report to the AHS board of directors and meet four to five times a year.



Members learn about AHS initiatives and discuss information gathered from communities about healthcare priorities that impact them.



Anyone interested may submit an expression of interest form, available online at ahs.ca/ac.



For more information, phone [1-877] 275-8830, or email community.engagement@ahs.ca.