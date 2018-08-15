New truck coming for county fire chief

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new fire command vehicle has been purchased for the fire chief of Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting Aug. 8, county council was informed of tenders awarded by administration, reported by Vic Abel, director of public works.



A tender of a 2018 Chevrolet truck was awarded to Revolution Chevrolet at a cost of $48,712.22, the lower of two tenders.



The old truck was originally planned to be replaced in 2019, before council approved a staff recommendation so the current truck can be utilized by volunteer fire service duty officers on a rotational basis to respond to emergencies while on call instead of using personal vehicles.



Two other tenders were awarded for vehicles for public works.



A 2018 Freightliner single-axle rear-wheel extended-cab picker truck was awarded to Western Star and Freightliner Trucks at a cost of $106,654, the lower of two tenders.



Thirdly, a new picker and flatbed for the picker truck was awarded to ARW Truck Equipment Ltd. at a cost of $124,500, the lower of two tenders.



“The picker and deck cost more than the truck,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



Administration reviewed the quotations and awarded the lower bidders, Abel says.