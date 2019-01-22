New transportation bus tours area Jan. 31

A 2018 Ford Starcraft Allstar bus for Big Lakes Rural Public Transportation Program tours the region Jan. 31. Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services will operate the service. The bus arrived Oct. 10 and was introduced to county council during its regular meeting Oct. 24. Left-right, are Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard, FCSS former-manager Louise Myre, FCSS High Prairie outreach worker Nancy Marquardt and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart, county FCSS representative.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new option for public transportation will be unveiled in the region Jan. 31.



Big Lakes Rural Public Transportation System rolls out a new 12-passenger bus operated by Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services.



“We invite everyone to come out and view the new bus,” says Nicole Hanna, who became the new FCSS manager Dec. 28.



“We hope to have more information about scheduling, fees, routes and days of operation at the launch events,” Hanna says.



Residents can view the bus at Enilda FCSS office at 9 a.m., Grouard FCSS at 10:30 a.m., Joussard FCSS at noon, Faust FCSS at 1:30 p.m. and Kinuso Seniors’ Centre at 3 p.m.



The bus will be at each location for about one hour.



FCSS will soon determine when the new service will start.



The wheelchair-accessible bus will travel to High Prairie twice week, Slave Lake three times a month and Grande Prairie once a month.



“We want to make it accessible and useful for everyone,” Hanna says.



Medical appointments will take priority.



Residents will also be able to take the bus to get mail and groceries and to attend social activities.



The bus features vinyl seats with seatbelts and slider armrests, overhead storage with netting and storage space for walkers.



FCSS launched a bus service in February 2017 as a pilot project to fill a need and demand.