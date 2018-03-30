‘New support’ given to Tolko from Alberta gov’t

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Alberta government is stepping forward to help Tolko Industries.



Alberta’s Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous, and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee were in High Prairie March 26 to announce new support to expand Tolko Industries’ operations in the region.



Specifics were not provided before the visit.



Scheduled to meet the government officials for the ceremony were Dean Lamberton, plant manager, Tolko Industries High Prairie Division, and Greg Johnston, general manager, Tolko Industries High Prairie Division.



The mill has since restarted after closing for many years.



South Peace News has updated the story. Please check southpeacenews.com or next week’s South Peace News for details.