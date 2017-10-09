New staff join PRJH family

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie has welcomed several new teachers and a new librarian to its staff.

Crystal Hopps is teaching Grade 7 Language Arts. She is a first-year teacher. She also is the new music teacher for Grades 3-12, also to students at High Prairie Elementary School and E.W. Pratt High School.

A resident of High Prairie for five years, she was the co-ordi- nator of the TD Summer Reading Club at the High Prairie Municipal Library in 2016.

Verna Isaac is the new librarian at PRJH. She moves over from the main office of High Prairie School Division where she served as records manager since February 2015.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for many years,” Isaac says.

“I love to read and I want to promote reading.”

Kyle Olsen teaches Science 7, Language Arts 7, Social Studies 8, Health 8 and Drama 7-9. He enters his fourth year teaching, and was previously employed in Sherwood Park and Edmonton.

“I want to get drama active in the community,” says Olsen, who grew up in a small town.

“I love small towns and look forward to using my skills in arts.”

Kyla Rae teaches Math 8-9, Health 9 and Social Studies 8.

Last year, she taught in Tofield and Erskine.

“I love the small-town atmosphere and plan to get involved in the community,” Rae says.

Alysia Sharpe comes with 10 years experience after teaching in Ecole Routhier School in Falher and in Peace River. She teaches Language Arts 8, Social Studies 9, Health 9, French as a Second Language 7-9 and Dance 8-9.

“I am excited to be here and I want to start a French club,” Sharpe says.

Kyle Schroeder teaches Physical Education 7-9 and outdoor education options. He taught at Gift Lake School last year. Previously, he was in northern Quebec for four years.

“I see Prairie River as a very positive environment,” Schroeder says.

He will co-coach boy’s basketball and volleyball.